For the second month in a row, just under 1,800 workers in the five-county area filed for unemployment benefits, holding the jobless rate for February at 3.9%.
Three of the area counties — Camden, Currituck and Pasquotank — saw no change in their unemployment rates, a trend mirrored by 35 other counties in the state.
Chowan County, where the jobless rate dipped .02% to 3.7%, was one of 50 counties to report a decrease in unemployment. Perquimans County, whose rate edged up .01% to 4.6%, was one of only 12 counties to report an increase.
N.C. Department of Commerce data show 1,792 workers in the five counties filed for unemployment in February. That was the exact same number in January.
And for the second straight month, more than two-thirds of those claims were filed by Pasquotank and Currituck residents.
Pasquotank and Currituck were also the only counties in the area reporting increases in their labor force in February. While the other three reported decreases, the 135 additional workers added in Pasquotank and Currituck raised the area's overall workforce by 61 to 45,396.
Statewide, the number of unemployed workers, not seasonally adjusted, decreased in February by 3,385 to 185,915, commerce data show. The state’s labor force, not seasonally adjusted, increased by 31,233 to 4,846,145. That was enough to dip the state jobless rate from 3.8% to 3.7%.
According to the commerce department data, Chowan posted the largest numerical decreases in both unemployment (9) and labor force (46) in the five-county area. Two-hundred eight workers filed for jobless benefits while the county's workforce declined to 5,577.
Perquimans tied for second with Currituck for the largest numerical increase (5) in workers filing for jobless claims as 222 sought unemployment in February. Perquimans also saw the second-largest drop in labor force participation, as 15 fewer workers were counted in its workforce of 4,780.
Currituck reported the largest increase in workforce participation (113), raising its labor force to 14,329. The county's number of unemployed increased by five to 513 for a jobless rate of 3.6%, which is unchanged from January.
Pasquotank had 22 more workers in its labor force of 16,223 in February while its number of unemployed decreased by one to 707. Its jobless rate for the month, 4.4%, also remained unchanged.
The Elizabeth City Micropolitan Statistical Area’s unemployment rate also remained unchanged in February at 4.2%. Four more workers in the city MSA filed for unemployment — raising the total to 1,071 — than in January, while there were six fewer workers in the workforce of 25,490.
Camden reported the same number of unemployed workers (142) as in January. However, its labor force dipped by 13 to 4,487, holding its jobless rate at 3.2% for the second straight month.
According to the commerce department, the number of counties with jobless rates 5% or lower remained unchanged from January at 78. The number with rates between 5% an 10% also remained unchanged at 22.
Hyde County replaced Scotland County as the county with the state’s highest unemployment rate, 8.9%. Orange County again had the lowest, 2.5%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount again continued to post the highest unemployment rate, 6.2%, while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 2.9%.