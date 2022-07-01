For the first time since January, unemployment rose in the five-county area in May, edging up to 3.9%.
N.C. Department of Commerce data released this week show 144 more workers filed jobless claims in Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan, Perquimans and Camden than in April, raising the area’s total number of unemployed to 1,767.
All five counties in the area reported increases in jobless claims, with Pasquotank seeing 53 new claims and Currituck reporting 37. Chowan reported 21 new claims, Camden 19 and Perquimans 14.
The total labor force in the area, meanwhile, rose by 517 in May to 46,535. All five counties reported increases, with Pasquotank reporting 203 new workers, Chowan 104, Perquimans 71, Currituck 70 and Camden 69.
Statewide, the number of unemployed workers, not seasonally adjusted, increased by 12,208 to 187,438, as 89 of the state’s 100 counties saw their jobless rates rise. The state’s labor force, meanwhile, increased by 23,486 to 4,949,923. That was enough to raise the state jobless rate from 3.4% to 3.6%.
According to commerce department data, Pasquotank saw the largest numerical increase (53) in jobless claims and second-highest percentage increase (.3%) in May. Seven-hundred two workers filed for unemployment in May while the county’s workforce grew to 16,619. That pushed up Pasquotank’s jobless rate to 4.2%.
Currituck had the second-largest numerical increase (37) but lowest percentage increase (.2%) in workers seeking jobless benefits in May. Four-hundred sixty-eight workers filed for unemployment while the county’s labor force grew to 14,528. That edged up the county’s jobless rate to 3.2%.
Chowan also saw a .3% increase in unemployment in May, as 226 residents filed for jobless benefits. The county’s workforce grew to 5,751, increasing Chowan’s unemployment rate to 3.9%.
Perquimans’ unemployment rate also rose by .3%, as 213 residents filed for jobless benefits and the county workforce grew to 4,975. That bumped up Perquimans’ jobless rate to an area high 4.3%.
Camden reported the area’s highest percentage increase in unemployment for the month, .4%. The number of persons filing unemployment claims rose by 19 to 158 while the county workforce grew to 4,662. That bumped up Camden’s unemployment rate to 3.4%
According to the commerce department, the number of counties with jobless rates 5% or lower in May decreased by two to 85. The number with rates between 5% and 10% increased by two to 15.
Scotland County reported the state’s highest unemployment rate, 7.3%. Orange and Chatham counties had the lowest, 2.9%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount again continued to post the highest unemployment rate, 5.9%, while Asheville had the lowest at 3%. The Elizabeth City metro area’s rate in May was 4.1%, slightly less than the 4.2% countywide.