Unemployment in May ticked up in three area counties and remained unchanged in two others, raising the five-county area's jobless rate to 4.4%.
That was still slightly better than North Carolina's unemployment rate of 4.5%, and far better than the 11% of area workers who filed jobless claims a year ago.
In May 2020, 4,800 workers in Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan, Perquimans and Camden counties filed jobless claims. By comparison, 2,014 area residents did so this May. That was still an increase of 74 from April, though.
N.C. Department of Commerce data released last week also show the five-county area's workforce also decreased by 71 workers in May, dipping to 45,342. That was largely due to Currituck, which saw its reported workforce decline by 126 from April.
Statewide, the number of people seeking jobless benefits increased by 4,067 in May to 222,136, increasing the state's seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate to 4.5%. That broke a seven-month streak of declines in the jobless rate. The state's labor force, meanwhile, fell by 19,658 to 4.73 million.
According to the Commerce data, Pasquotank, Camden and Chowan reported slight increases in those seeking jobless benefits in May, with Pasquotank responsible for 72% of the rise.
Camden (3.6%) and Currituck (3.9%) continued to be the only area counties with jobless rates lower than the state rate. However, Perquimans, with a 4.6% rate, was close.
Although Camden's May rate rose .2% from April, it continued to report the area's lowest. Currituck's adjusted rate of 3.9%, which remained unchanged from April, was second-lowest.
Pasquotank recorded the area’s largest jobless increase by percentage, rising from 4.7% to 5%. Elizabeth City’s May unemployment rate, which factors into Pasquotank's rate, also rose by .3%, increasing to 4.7%.
Chowan had the second-highest increase by percentage, ticking up .2% to 4.8%. Perquimans' 4.6% rate remained unchanged from April.
Pasquotank also reported the area’s largest numerical increase in jobless claims in May: 53. Seven-hundred seventy-three workers filed for unemployment in April, versus 826 doing so in May. The county’s workforce also increased the most in May, rising an area-high 45 to 16,534.
Chowan reported 11 more jobless claims in May than April, as 262 workers sought benefits. Its workforce fell by six to 5,513.
Camden reported nine more jobless claims in May, raising the county's total to 165. Its workforce, however, grew by 13 to 4,625.
Currituck reported the same number of jobless claims in May as in April: 534. However, its workforce declined by 126 to 13,756.
Perquimans reported 227 jobless claims in May, one more than in April. Its workforce grew by three workers to 4,914.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment rose in 77 counties in May. In addition, 75 counties — including all area counties — reported rates of 5 percent or lower. By comparison, 74 counties reported a rate that low in April.
Also for the third straight month, no county had a jobless rate of 10 percent or more in April. Scotland County continued to have the state’s highest unemployment rate, 8.6%. Orange County still had the lowest: 3.3%.