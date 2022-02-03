Unemployment edged down across the five-county area in December for the fifth straight month, as the number of jobless workers filing for benefits decreased to 1,457.
That's about 34 fewer in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Chowan and Currituck counties than applied for jobless benefits in November, N.C. Commerce Department data released this week show.
All five area counties except Currituck, which saw two additional workers seeking benefits than did in November, reported slight decreases in unemployment, lowering the five-county jobless rate to 3.2%.
Most significantly, Commerce data show the unemployment rate in two area counties dropped to half what it was in December 2020 and by nearly half in three others.
The number of workers in the labor force in the five-county area, meanwhile, fell by 71 to 45,582. Pasquotank, Camden and Perquimans reported fewer workers in the labor force in December; Chowan and Currituck both reported slight increases.
Statewide, the number of unemployed workers decreased in December by 9,893 to 160,692. The number of workers employed, not seasonally adjusted, increased by 13,301 to just over 4.9 million, lowering the state's jobless rate to 3.2%.
According to the Commerce Department data, Pasquotank and Chowan accounted for the bulk of the decrease in those filing for jobless benefits in the area. Camden (2.6%) and Currituck (2.7%) continued to post the area's lowest jobless rates, although their rankings slipped statewide. In November, Currituck was sixth and Camden seventh for the lowest jobless rate in North Carolina. In December, Camden had slipped to 13th and Currituck to 23rd, according to Commerce data.
In Pasquotank, 593 workers filed for jobless benefits in December, 16 fewer than in November. The county's workforce, however, decreased for the second straight month, slipping by 50 to 16,460. That's an unemployment rate of 3.6%, down from 3.7% in November and from 6.9% in December 2020.
The Elizabeth City Micropolitan Statistical Area’s October unemployment rate also fell by .1% in December to 3.4%. Eight hundred ninety-four workers in the city MSA filed jobless claims in December, 26 fewer than in November. The labor force in the MSA, however, fell by 105 to 25,918. The MSA's unemployment rate in December 2020 was 6.5%.
Chowan reported the second-largest numerical drop in unemployment, 10, as 188 workers filed for benefits. The county's workforce, meanwhile, grew by another 18 workers to 5,719. That follows increases of 125 in November and 85 in October. Chowan's jobless rate fell .2% to 3.3%. The county's December 2020 rate was 6%.
Perquimans' jobless rate fell .1% in December to 3.7% as its number of workers filing for unemployment decreased to 182. The county's workforce, meanwhile, decreased by 33 to 4,870. Perquimans' jobless rate in December 2020 was 6.2%.
Camden reported five fewer jobless claims (119) than in November. Its workforce decreased by 22 to 4,588. Camden's jobless rate in December 2020 was 5.2%.
Currituck reported the only increase in workers seeking unemployment benefits. The county saw 375 file for unemployment in December, two more than in November. Currituck’s labor force grew by 16 workers to 13,945. The county's jobless rate in December 2020 was 5.2%.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment rates, not seasonally adjusted, fell in 91 counties in December after falling in 97 in November. In addition, 90 counties — including all five in the area — reported rates of 5% or lower.
And for the 10th straight month, no county in the state had a jobless rate of 10% or more. Scotland County continued to have the state’s highest unemployment rate, 6.97%. Orange County again had the lowest, 2.2%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount again continued to post the highest unemployment rate, 5%, while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 2.5%.