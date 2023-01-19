The Albemarle area will have top leadership on agriculture committees in both the state House and Senate, while area lawmakers also will serve on key appropriation panels in both legislative chambers.
Both state Senate President Pro Temp Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and state House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, recently announced their appointments to Senate and House committees.
State Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, was named one of two chairmen of the Senate Agriculture, Energy and Environment Committee by Berger. Sanderson, who represents the 1st Senate District's eight counties — Carteret, Chowan, Dare, Hyde, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Washington — was also tapped to chair the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Natural, and Economic Resources.
Berger also named state Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, who represents the newly drawn 3rd Senate District, to the Senate Agriculture Committee. Hanig represents Bertie, Camden, Currituck, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton, Tyrrell and Warren counties.
State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, was named a member of the House Agriculture Committee and chair of the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources by Moore. Goodwin, who represents the six counties in the newly drawn 1st House District — Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties — was also named to the Marine Resources and Aquaculture Committee.
New state Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, wasn't named to the House Agriculture Committee but he was named to the House Appropriations Committee, joining Goodwin on the panel. Ward represents Pasquotank, Camden, Gates, Hertford counties.
In the Senate, Sanderson also was named to the Appropriations/Base Budget Committee, the Education/Higher Education Committee, Judiciary Committee, Redistricting and Elections Committee, and the Appropriations Committee on Justice and Public Safety.
Sanderson also was named to other key panels like the Rules and Operations of the Senate Committee, the Joint Legislative Committee on Governmental Operations, and the Select Committee on Nominations. Berger chairs the Joint Legislative Committee on Governmental Operations.
Hanig, who also was named to the Education/Higher Education Committee, was also tapped for the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education Committee. Berger also appointed him to the Pensions and Retirement and Aging Committee and the State and Local Government Committee.
In the House, Moore tapped Goodwin to chair the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. Goodwin also will serve as a member of the Environment Committee, Transportation Committee, and the State Personnel Committee.
Moore tapped Ward to also serve on the Appropriations Committee for General Government and the State Government Committee.