Volunteers perform a considerable deal of the heavy lifting at area nonprofit agencies. Yet, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, volunteers — particularly older ones who are more at risk from the virus — are becoming harder to recruit, agency leaders say.
“Right now, we are experiencing an incredible need for volunteers on a daily basis,” said Brian Gray, communications and volunteer manager for Food Bank of the Albemarle. “As the demand for food distribution continues, we need volunteers to pack boxes, bag canned goods and produce, and also bag dry bulk beans.”
The Food Bank requires all workers entering its facility on Tidewater Way to don a face mask before entering and to wash their hands before beginning work, Gray said. To accommodate small groups and people who work during the day the Food Bank has created evening hours for volunteers.
“We need the public’s help now more than ever to continue operations, and we want to be as flexible as we can for small groups and families to come in,” Gray said. “That’s why we’re giving the option for volunteers to work evening hours, on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.”
Jane Elfring, vice president of Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity, said all nonprofit agencies are struggling to find volunteers. The pandemic has made some residents weary about spending time around other people, she said.
“I think all of the nonprofits in the area are searching for volunteers, especially now,” Elfring said. “Many of the older volunteers, which comprise most of the volunteers in the area, don’t feel comfortable coming out.”
Elfring says nonprofits should use the situation to recruit and train a new volunteer workforce.
“This is a perfect time to start recruiting and training the next generation of volunteers,” she said.
The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina is always searching for volunteers to spend time with and to care for shelter animals.
“Our current volunteer needs are for dog walkers, people to clean laundry and pet dishes, and people to provide cat and dog enrichment,” said Ginger Parrish, president of the shelter’s board of directors.
The Albemarle Area United Way is seeking volunteers for its upcoming annual community service event.
“We are currently seeking volunteers for our Day of Caring event on Friday, Sept 18,” said Bill Blake, AAUW’s executive director. “We have a handful of agencies accepting in-person volunteers, while other volunteers are going to be asked to craft letters of love from their homes for assisted living residents and/or Meals on Wheels recipients.”
Residents interested in volunteering for AAUW’s Day of Caring should contact Heidi Prentiss at 252-333-1510 or by email at assistant@albemarleareauw.org.
The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina is located at 102 Enterprise Drive and needs volunteers for the hours between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday through Monday. For more information on how to volunteer, contact Judy Anthony, Jessica Weatherly or Elizabeth Mullins by phone at 1-252-338-5222. Email questions to spcaofnenc@gmail.com.
The shelter is operating from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The shelter is closed on Tuesday and operating hours may vary on Friday.
Habitat for Humanity is in need of volunteers to help at its new home construction site.
“We are limiting the number of people on the site so we have an online sign-up system to help us track who will be there,” Elfring said.
Habitat also needs volunteers to help at its thrift store, since it re-opened earlier this summer.
“We need people to help with cleaning and sorting donations, moving items to the sales floor and helping with customer service,” Elfring said. “It would also be nice to have volunteers who can help with donation pickups.”
To learn more about helping Habitat for Humanity email echabitat@yahoo.com. For information about volunteering at the Habitat store, contact Stephanie Brickhouse at 252-207-3784.
The store is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Saturday.
For information on volunteering at Food Bank of the Albemarle, contact Brian Gray at 252-335-4035, extension 113, or by email at brgray@afoodbank.org.