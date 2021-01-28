Area officials were busily preparing Wednesday for arrival of the region’s first snowstorm of the year.
Elizabeth City Public Works crews started pretreating roads with brine Wednesday afternoon and Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell said the city could begin working on roads again as early as 6 a.m. today.
Meanwhile, every public school district in the five counties canceled both in-person and remote classes today, and Albemarle Regional Health Services postponed COVID-19 vaccine clinics, scheduled for today, to Friday citing the weather.
Up to 2 inches of snow was expected to fall in some areas of the region Wednesday night and into Thursday.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Brian Parnell received a storm update from the National Weather Service early Wednesday afternoon which indicated areas north of the city in Pasquotank and Camden counties could get 2 inches of snow with lesser amounts in Elizabeth City and areas south.
“I urge everyone to stay at home, stay in place,” Parnell said.
Bell said the city has two trucks available to apply salt and sand and two additional vehicles to plow roads if needed.
“We are monitoring the storm and we will have people come in early if needed,” Bell said. “We are hoping for the best, but we are trying to get ahead of it.”
Parnell said a major concern this morning would be icing on bridges and overpasses and the impact of winds that were forecast to gust at around 40 mph.
“We are going to get snow, but the bigger threats are going to be the winds we will experience tomorrow,” Parnell said. “It could knock down some trees and power lines that will create power outages.”
Parnell said cold temperatures forecast for Thursday night into Friday could result in hazardous driving conditions Friday morning. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures could fall as low as 23 degrees early Friday morning.
“That could cause some icy spots Friday morning,” Parnell said.
Because of the expected icy road conditions, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools canceled both in-person and remote learning classes today. With temperatures expected to dip into the low 20s early Friday morning and refreezing possible, ECPPS said it will monitor weather and road conditions to determine if classes will be held Friday.
“Any school schedule changes for Friday will be communicated as soon as possible,” a statement from the district said.
With school cancelled for Thursday, ECPPS will have meal services pickup today until 5 p.m. at Northeastern High School, J.C. Sawyer Elementary School and River Road Middle School.
Meal services are available to students and children in the community ages 1-18 or older if they are still in a public school.
The Food Bank of the Albemarle at 109 Tidewater Drive will also have its food pantry open on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
In Camden County, schools will be closed for students today but an optional work day will be held for staff, who can report to school campuses following a two-hour delay.
“The decision to close rather than have a remote learning day is based on the concern about student engagement on the first snow day in a good while,” Camden Superintendent Joe Ferrell said.
Ferrell is going to recommend to the Camden Board of Education that Thursday not be made up given the number of “cushion” hours built into the school calendar.
The Perquimans district also plans to be closed to students today but open for an optional work day for school employees. Weather permitting, employees may report to their school campus following a two-hour delay.
The Edenton-Chowan Schools and Currituck County Schools also will be closed to students. In Edenton-Chowan, school staff can report, weather permitting, for an optional work day at 10 a.m. Currituck school staff can report for an optional work day following a three-hour delay, if road conditions allow.
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies will have remote instruction only today with remote classes beginning at 10:15 a.m.
Local government offices also planned delayed openings because of the weather.
Elizabeth City’s non-essential departments and personnel will be on a two-hour delay today with offices opening at 10 a.m. City Manager Montre Freeman said road conditions will be evaluated in the morning to determine if non-essential offices will be closed for the day.
All Pasquotank offices will open at 10 a.m. after a two-hour delay.
“We will review the conditions in the morning to determine if we need to close,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett.
The weather also affected ARHS’ plans to host first-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties. Instead of today, the clinics have been moved to Friday.
Friday’s vaccine clinics will be held at College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City; the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford; Community Park in Maple; the Gates County Health Department in Gates; and at Roanoke-Chowan Community College at 109 Community College Road in Ahoskie. All clinics are from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
ARHS’ clinics are currently targeting healthcare workers and individuals 65 and older. The drive thru-format is on a first come, first serve.
The COVID vaccination requires two shots and those given the first shot will be given a reminder card with the suggested date for the second dose. People need to bring the card with them for the second vaccination shot.
For more schedule information, call the ARHS call center at 1-833-640-7468. The call center message will be updated every Friday with the following week’s vaccine clinic schedule.