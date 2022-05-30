Several hundred veterans, active service members, their families and friends and others gathered in both Elizabeth City and Hertford Monday morning to honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their country.
The Memorial Day ceremony in Elizabeth City, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 at New Hollywood Cemetery, drew about 100 people and included the laying of several wreaths to honor fallen military members.
A light breeze allowed flags representing all branches of the military as well as dozens of American flags to flutter in the wind during the ceremony.
Monday’s Memorial Day observance included a symbolic Fallen Soldier Battle Cross display that is part of a ceremony that is conducted on the battlefield or at the base camp of a soldier who has been killed in combat.
It is made up of the soldier’s rifle stuck into the ground with helmet on top. Dog tags are placed on the rifle and the boots of the dead soldier are placed next to the rifle.
Dan Serik of VFW Post 6060 noted that Memorial Day is not celebrated as it once was. He said his remarks were directed toward those not attending the annual ceremony.
“I want to thank each of you for showing up,” Serik said. “I applaud all of you for your patriotism and respect and honor for those who gave their all for this nation.”
Serik said Memorial Day has unfortunately “morphed into three-day weekend of barbecue parties and shopping for many.”
“Certainly, we all enjoy the festivities, however, all Americans should respect the ideals of Memorial Day,” Serik said. “Millions gave their all for the human right of freedom.”
Serik said as a patriot that he has grave concerns for the country. He said every American has incurred a debt because of the ultimate sacrifices of “the few.”
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten praised Serik for his leadership in organizing Monday’s Memorial Day observance as well as the annual Veterans Day observance held each Nov. 11. He urged those in attendance to educate youth on the importance of Memorial Day.
“One thing that is a little bit sad, we need more of our youth at these events,” Wooten said. “I’ve made it a point to bring my two teenage boys so they can listen to what people have to say and learn about the sacrifices that have been made.”
Wooten also said some people do not know the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
“God bless all those here that we have come to memorialize,” Wooten said. “Do not forget, always say their names. God bless our veterans.’’
In Hertford, more than 150 people, including veterans, town and county officials, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts and members of the Perquimans County High School band, filled the Courthouse Memorial Park for the annual Memorial Day observance.
The event, hosted by the William Paul Stallings Post 126 and the Reid Louder Post 362 of the American Legion, attracted a Memorial Day gathering not seen since before the COVID-19 outbreak two years ago, officials said.
Although Post Commander Rick Caporale was unable to attend the event because of sickness, Post Vice Commander Dean Englehardt welcomed the crowd and reminded everyone of the importance of the event.
“We are gathered here to honor and pay tribute to those in the armed services who have died in wars the nation has fought,” he said.
Besides reminding the crowd that the event would feature a roll call of Perquimans County veterans who have died over the past year, Englehardt also urged attendees to visit local cemeteries on Monday.
“We have placed 700 flags graveside sponsored by the American Legion with the help of Rotarian volunteers. Take some time to see the flags flutter,” he said.
The Rev. Stuart Meads, the keynote speaker for the event, reminded the audience of their debt to those who have died in service to their fellow Americans.
Meads highlighted the cost of America’s freedom going back to the Revolutionary War times of George Washington and Thomas Paine, reminding attendees that freedom does not come easily or quickly and is often costly.
“Remembering those who gave their lives for freedom is what the day is about,” added William Simmons, who served aboard the US Coast Guard Cutter Igham from 1966 to 1970 during the Vietnam War.
“Nobody knows what the Coast Guard does in the war,” he said. “We were firing shells like you wouldn’t believe. The Air Force came to us and needed a few helicopter pilots to fly those big green monsters into the jungle and pull out the fighter pilots. The Air Force couldn’t do it.”
The Hertford Memorial Day observance also featured a presentation by veteran Debra Brookins Long on the plight of America’s 83,000 POW/MIAs and how they are always remembered by an empty chair at each American Legion Post. A number of town and county officials also placed wreaths in honor of fallen veterans at the courthouse memorial.