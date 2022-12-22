Editor’s note: The Daily Advance’s annual countdown of the top local news stories in 2022 continues.
The year 2022 was highlighted by the return of many popular Elizabeth City events and activities that had been put on hold since 2019 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
While those restrictions are no longer enforced, COVID-19 still remains a factor in northeastern North Carolina.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the total number of reported COVID-19 cases statewide between March 14, 2020, and Dec. 17 was 3,316,814. The state total for COVID-19 deaths for the same period was 27,629.
Locally, residents are still testing positive for the respiratory virus. Between Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, nine people in Camden County tested positive. The last death in Camden County related to COVID-19 was reported in September.
In Currituck County, the number of infections between Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 was 32, while the last COVID-related death was reported in late August.
In Chowan County, for the same period, the number of reported infections was 26, while the last COVID-related death was reported in early October.
In Pasquotank County, for the same period, the number of reported infections was 51, while three deaths were reported in August. In Pasquotank, the number of infections rose from 16 the week ending Dec. 10 to 35 for the week ending Dec. 17.
In Perquimans County, for the same period, the number of reported infections was 10, while the last COVID-related death was reported in late March.
Albemarle Regional Health Services is still administering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots by appointment at each of its eight local health departments. The public health agency also is taking appointments for residents to receive their flu shot.
The month of April saw the return of the TarWheel cycling event after a two-year absence because of COVID-19 concerns. More than 250 riders, more than half of them from Virginia, converged on Elizabeth City the second weekend of April to take part in the 27th annual bicycling event.
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant said at the time that 256 participants rode either 33 miles, 62 miles or 100 miles through Pasquotank and Perquimans counties on Saturday, April 9. By comparison, only 150 riders participated in the 2019 event — the last time it was held prior to the pandemic.
TarWheel was also a financial success for ECDI. Malenfant said the event raised between $3,000 and $4,000 for the downtown group, exceeding expectations.
Then in May, the always popular N.C. Potato Festival was held the weekend of May 20-22. Like the TarWheel, the Potato Festival also hadn’t been held in two years because of the pandemic.
Proceeds from the Potato Festival were $65,097, far above what they were in 2019, the last year the three-day festival was held.
“It went off very well,” Potato Festival chair Tim Williams said during a meeting of the Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Board of Directors in early August. ECDI sponsors the annual three-day festival.
Net proceeds from the festival in 2019 were $43,846.
In August, students across the area began the school year free of any restrictions previously imposed by COVID-19 protocols.
For the first time since August 2019, students were able to leave their face masks at home and not have their temperatures taken when entering school. They also could sit alongside their classmates without the six-feet social distance requirements of the COVID era.
While school officials decided to resume classes under normal circumstances, they still urged families to exercise caution and judgment to keep students home if showing signs of illness.
October also saw the return of the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair and the Elizabeth City State University Homecoming Parade, two other popular events that were canceled the past two years before of COVID concerns.
On Oct. 15, hundreds of people watched the ECSU Homecoming Parade on a cool Saturday morning. Two weekends later, the 62nd annual Albemarle Craftman’s Fair was held Oct. 28-30 inside Museum of the Albemarle.