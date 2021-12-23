Editor’s note: The Daily Advance’s countdown of the top 10 local stories of 2021 continues. Today’s story is No. 5.
The Elizabeth City area lost a number of notable residents in 2021. Among them were former Elizabeth City State University basketball coach and athletic director Robert L. “Bobby” Vaughan Sr.; Pasquotank Commissioner Frankie Meads; former Elizabeth City Mayor Rick Gardner; attorney and philanthropist Russell Twiford; civil rights activist Raymond Rivers; and longtime community volunteer Flora Robinson.
Vaughan died in May at age 93. He had been a successful coach and athletic director at ECSU and also was a community leader, marching alongside students in early 1960s protests against segregation and mounting a serious, though unsuccessful, bid for mayor of Elizabeth City in 1991.
Vaughan became the university’s first basketball coach in 1949 at the age of 21 and its first athletic director in 1957. He also served as the first chairman of the university’s Department of Physical Education from 1957 to 1978.
In his 37-year career as ECSU’s head men’s basketball coach, Vaughan won 502 games and two Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships. Shortly after Vaughan’s death the CIAA renamed its men’s basketball coach of the year award the Robert L. “Bobby” Vaughan Sr. CIAA Coach the Year Award.
The varsity gym and indoor fitness and wellness center on the ECSU campus is named for Vaughan.
As a civic leader, Vaughan was among those who argued in 2003 that the then-new Halstead Street Extended should be named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pasquotank County officials opposed the move, however, so City Council agreed to rename what formerly had been Martin Street Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in King’s honor.
Meads, who died in January, made history in 2012 when he became only the second member of the Republican Party since Reconstruction to win a commission seat in then-heavily Democratic Pasquotank County. Meads was re-elected in 2016 and 2020, running unopposed both times.
Remembered by colleagues as an advocate for taxpayers, Meads served on numerous county boards during his eight years as a commissioner, including the county’s Emergency Medical Services Board, the Solid Waste/Landfill Committee, the Animal Control Board, the Albemarle Resource Conservation & Development Council, and the SPCA Board.
Gardner, who died in February, served as mayor from 1993 to 1999. In 1983 Gardner founded Rick Gardner and Co. Construction, which specialized in commercial and industrial construction and was responsible for numerous building projects on the ECSU campus
Gardner served as a city councilor from the city’s 1st Ward from 1989 to 1991. After running unsuccessfully for mayor in 1991, Gardner was successful in his second mayoral bid. He would go on to win re-election in 1995 and again in 1997 before losing his bid for a fourth term in 1999.
Because of his long service to the city, City Council voted to honor Gardner just before he left office by naming the newly renovated City Hall building at Colonial Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive the H. Rick Gardner Municipal Building.
Gardner also served stints as chairman of the Coastal Resources Advisory Council, the N.C. Seafood Industrial Park Authority and the Pasquotank Board of Elections. He also served as director on the ECSU Foundation, the Friends of ECSU and the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce.
Twiford was one of the area’s most highly regarded trial lawyers, a successful businessman, and a philanthropist.
A veteran of World War II, Twiford opened a law office in Elizabeth City in 1952 and a second office in Manteo 10 years later.
He owned and operated the Nags Header Hotel and The Carolinian Hotel and was a developer in Sea Side Enterprises, Inc; Lake Drive Corporation; Gulf Stream Waves; Roanoke Harbour, Inc. (now Pirates Cove); TWEACR Partnership; Roanoke Retreat; Hatteras Captain’s Beach; Hatteras Retreat; Dandare, Inc; Riverview Estates; Long Point; Northside and Currituck Commons Shopping Centers.
Twiford was also a well-known philanthropist, donating land to the Nature Conservancy, Nags Head Woods Preserve, Jockey’s Ridge State Park and the Buxton Woods Preserve.
He also donated land to the Kitty Hawk Municipal Center, Nags Head Recreation Center, Dare County Middle School at Nags Head, the Dare County Municipal Center and for the new Dare County College of the Albemarle campus.
Rivers, who died in April, was a funeral director in Elizabeth City and also ran a number of nonprofits. He was a key leader in civil rights efforts in the community and served a stint as president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Robinson, who died in January at age 106, was a dedicated member of Christ Episcopal Church and an avid community volunteer, especially at Museum of the Albemarle and in historic preservation efforts.