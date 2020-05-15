While some statewide estimates show as many as half of K-12 students have not regularly participated in online instruction offered by schools, area school districts have reported better results.
Over 93 percent of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools students are participating in remote learning, according to ECPPS officials.
“Teachers take attendance in the remote learning environment through many different check-ins during the day to ensure students are participating,” ECPPS spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said.
Teachers track student participation through their completed assignments as well as through logins for programs such as iReady, Edgenuity, Google Forms, Canvas, Epic, emails and others, she said.
“ECPPS has strong attendance and participation and our students are engaged in a variety of learning opportunities,” Sawyer said.
In Perquimans County, Perquimans County High School is reporting a participation rate of 98 percent, while the rate is 77 percent at Perquimans Central School, 85.6 percent at Hertford Grammar and 76 percent at Perquimans County Middle School.
Perquimans Middle also reported participation by grade level, with 75 percent of sixth-graders, 70 percent of seventh-graders and 83 percent of eighth-graders logging in for remote learning.
In the Currituck County Schools, Assistant Superintendent Matthew Lutz said the district has been tracking participation and engagement at the K-5 level.
“Across the six elementary schools 89 percent of students engaged and participated in online learning over the past three weeks,” Lutz said in an email last week. “We are tracking participation weekly and are following up as to why a student isn’t engaged.”
If it turns out the problem is with the student’s online device or internet service, Currituck officials try to resolve it through the district’s information technology department, he said.
“We have ordered hot spots for students who don’t have internet access and our IT department has provided devices for all students 3-12,” Lutz said.
The Camden County Schools has not been taking attendance for its students since state guidelines indicated it was not required. However, Camden Chief Academic Officer Yolanda Anderson said teachers have been finding ways to communicate with students and ensure they are engaged in learning.
Officials across school districts emphasized the importance of communicating with students and families.
Nina Griffin, a district instructional coach with ECPPS and the district’s coordinator of programs for academically and intellectually gifted students, said teachers have to reach out individually to some students “just to follow up with them.”
The online teaching format no longer seems novel but is something teachers have become accustomed to, according to Griffin.
“I think now everyone is really in the groove of going from the classroom to the cloud,” Griffin said. “It’s our new normal now.”
As schools begin to look toward the next school year, Griffin said the school district is providing additional training on how to use online platforms in case some component of remote instruction remains necessary in the fall.
“We are currently doing that right now,” Griffin said.
ECPPS is planning to return to the classroom in the fall “but whatever we have to do we’ll plan for,” she said.
Benita Deloatch, a teacher assistant for exceptional children pre-kindergarten at Sheep-Harney Elementary School, said she has missed the in-person interaction with students since Gov. Roy Cooper first ordered all school buildings closed in March.
“It has been challenging,” Deloatch said, explaining that the pre-K program is particularly hands-on.
“But we have been sending a lot of interactive videos for them to follow and the parents have been doing a good job,” Deloatch said.
Parents have taken on the hands-on role that teachers typically would have in the classroom, she said.
Although the in-person interaction with students has ended temporarily, Deloatch said there are still times when the teachers and students are able to see each other online.
“The kids have been happy when they go online and see us,” Deloatch said. “But we miss them. I am so ready to get back in the classroom.”
Deloatch said everyone is still waiting to find out how school will work in the fall. She’s hoping teachers and students will be back in a regular classroom setting.
“Pre-K is hands-on,” Deloatch said. “Everything we do is hands-on.”