...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Area schools get $942K in state grants to hire SROs, buy safety equipment
Six area school districts have received a combined $942,171 in state grants to hire additional school resource officers, purchase safety equipment and make other safety improvements.
The grants to area schools are part of more than $74.1 million in school safety grants statewide. Grants were announced Oct. 31 by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools received a $295,958 grant from the Center for Safer Schools, according to DPI. ECPPS is expected to use the grant funding hiring school resource officers and purchasing additional safety equipment. ECPPS officials were not immediately available for comment on specifics.
Elsewhere in the region, Perquimans County Schools received $111,000. Superintendent Tanya Turner said the district plans to use $88,000 of the funds to hire two school resource officers. The remaining $23,000 will go toward equipment, including a system for car-rider pickup and a panic alarm system.
Perquimans Schools Assistant Superintendent James Bunch explained that each district is required to provide "a local funding match of $11,000 for each SRO" hired with the state grant. He said each school in Perquimans will be assigned a full-time SRO.
Bunch said the grant will also pay for Perquimans Central School and Hertford Grammar School to use the CarRiderPro system. CarRiderPro essentially helps ensure that students who ride to school by private vehicle only get picked up by the persons designated to pick them up.
CarRiderPro uses "an encoded vehicle tag that is assigned to each student in the CarRider system which automatically detects each tag as it enters the school pickup zone and identifies all students linked to it," Bunch said.
The panic alarm systems Perquimans will be purchasing with grant funds "will be utilized at each school and are used during an emergency situation to notify 911 and law enforcement officials," Bunch said.
Other area schools and districts receiving Center for Safer Schools funds include the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, which is getting $61,750; Gates County Schools, which received $152,000; Camden County Schools, which is getting $157,000; and Edenton-Chowan Schools, which will be receiving $140,356.
Specifics on how those grants will be used were not immediately available.
The Currituck County Schools received a $24,107 grant, which according to Currituck Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz did not include hoped-for funding for school resource officers.
"Currituck County Schools sought school safety grant funding to support additional school resource officers as well as additional school safety equipment," Lutz said. "The district received confirmation that our funding request for additional school safety equipment was approved. However, the request for additional funding to support adding school resource officers was not approved."
Lutz said receiving safety grant funding for SROs would have allowed the district to begin staffing elementary schools with law enforcement officers. Currently, only the district's middle schools and both high schools are fully staffed with SROs, he said.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said school safety is a high priority for DPI.
“It goes without saying that safety is an essential condition for effective teaching and learning," she said in a statement. "The Center for Safer Schools did a great job ensuring that each applicant received as much funding as possible to meet that critical need.”
Karen W. Fairley, executive director of the Center for Safer Schools, said the grants will help schools' efforts to keep students safe.
“We’re thankful that we had the funding available to distribute, and we know it will go to good use," she said.