Editor’s note: Our lookback at the top local stories of 2020 continues.
The Albemarle was plagued by a rash of fatal shootings in 2020.
The youngest victim was 9-year-old Makiia Slade, who was shot to death in Edenton July 24. Her mother also was injured in the incident.
Slade and her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, were shot by someone in a passing vehicle as they were traveling in their vehicle on U.S. Highway 17 South near the West Queen Street interchange, according to then Chowan County Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin.
In September, state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Makiia Slade’s killer. The money was contributed by anonymous donors.
At the press conference during which the reward was announced, current Chowan Sheriff Edward Basnight said investigators are counting on someone to come forward with information that will help solve the case.
“We can not have any peace in this community until there is justice for this family,” Basnight said. “... I beg and plead, give us the information that we need. This family needs it. We need closure for them.”
Several months later, Gov. Roy Cooper announced an additional $10,000 was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Makiia Slade’s death.
A month after Makiia Slade’s fatal shooting, Elizabeth City police reported that three young men had died in homicides over a 10-hour period.
The three homicide victims Aug. 22-23 were identified as Dominique Maxwell Daguizan, 19, of the 300 block of Speed Street; Jeremy Jerel Floyd, 29, of the 1400 block of Herrington Road; and Cody Lee Turner, 22, of the 400 block of Pearl Street.
Police said the bodies of Floyd and Turner were found at different locations hours apart, while Daguizan was found shot at a third location.
Police responded to 607 South Road Street on the afternoon of Aug. 22 and found Daguizan suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Daguizan initially was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before being airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, where he later died from his injuries.
Less than an hour after police responded to Daguizan’s shooting they learned that a body had been found inside 1403 Herrington Road. Police identified the dead man there as Floyd.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 Turner’s body was found in the road at the intersection of North Road and Cypress streets.
Preliminary reports from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville showed Floyd died from multiple gunshots and Turner died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Donte Iquan Evans, 23, of 500 block of Shepard St., Elizabeth City, and Patron Maurice Ousley, 21, of the 100 block of White St., Hertford, were arrested Aug. 27 and charged with first-degree murder in Floyd’s death.
On Sept. 8, Elizabeth City police arrested a juvenile in connection with Daquizan’s death. The juvenile was charged with murder.
Two more fatal shootings were reported in Pasquotank County, one in October, the other on the first day of November.
On Oct. 18 Kaleb Bilger, 20, died in a shooting in the 1600 Block of Weeksville Road, near the River’s Landing Apartment complex. Brandon Kason Boyd, 21, was charged with murder in connection with Bilger’s case, according to Elizabeth City Police.
Boyd was arrested in Valhalla, New York, on Nov. 9.
Then the morning of Nov. 1, Willis Alonzo George III was shot to death just as a Halloween party was breaking up.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said deputies were called to the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in the 2200 block of Main Street Extended where they found George lying near the front door to the clubhouse, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies quickly learned the identity of George’s alleged assailant: Marquis Dahve Whidbee, 25, of the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City. However, they also learned Whidbee had been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
Whidbee was taken into custody by Norfolk city police after treatment of his gunshot wound. He was later extradited back to Pasquotank County where he was charged with first-degree murder in George’s death.