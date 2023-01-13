mlk service 2

The Rev. Timothy Stallings (right) leads a small group of people, many of them following in their vehicles, on a Martin Luther King Jr. memorial march from Elizabeth City State University to Charles Creek Park, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

After being canceled several years because of the pandemic, one of the area's signature Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations is returning on Monday.

Meanwhile, another long-established King Day event has changed not only the order of its proceedings but its venues.