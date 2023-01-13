...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Rev. Timothy Stallings (right) leads a small group of people, many of them following in their vehicles, on a Martin Luther King Jr. memorial march from Elizabeth City State University to Charles Creek Park, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
After being canceled several years because of the pandemic, one of the area's signature Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations is returning on Monday.
Meanwhile, another long-established King Day event has changed not only the order of its proceedings but its venues.
As it traditionally has, the Currituck County Branch of the NAACP will begin the area's celebration of the late civil rights leader, who would have turned 94 on Sunday. An assassin's bullet ended his life at age 39 in April 1968.
The Currituck NAACP will honor King's legacy with a program at Samuel Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Moyock Sunday at noon. Bishop Little Joe Powell Jr. is the pastor.
After canceling its event the past three years because of COVID-19 concerns, the Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women will host its annual community breakfast honoring King Monday starting at 8 a.m.
The breakfast will be held in the fellowship hall of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at 510 Brooks Ave, Elizabeth City. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from Earline E Sutton or from any NAUW member. Contact: 252-722-2908.
A 2004 graduate of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, described as a “true reflection” of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of a more equal and just America, will be the event's keynote speaker.
Barry L Davis, who went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a career as a financial adviser and consultant, will address breakfast attendees.
Organizers of Elizabeth City's other signature King Day event, the annual King march and rally, have changed the order and venues for Monday's event.
The Pasquotank NAACP, the ECSU Real Viking Vote and community partners will start this year's event, “The Dreamer’s Vision,” with a program in the parking lot at the K.E. White Center. That will be followed with a march to Roebuck Stadium at noon and a rally in the stadium parking lot at 12:30 p.m. Chris Suggs, a city councilor in Kinston, will be the speaker. DJ Wrecka and DJ 307 will provide the music.
Previously, the march started the event, with participants walking from the G.R. Little Library to a site downtown, usually the Sheep-Harney Elementary School Auditorium, for a program honoring King. Last year's event started at the library and marched to Charles Creek Park for a program.
Elsewhere, the Perquimans County NAACP will observe King's birthday with a motorcade starting at Perquimans County High School at 10:30 a.m. The motorcade will proceed to Winfall Landing Park for an event featuring several speakers.
Because King's birthday is a federal and state holiday, all local government offices and schools will be closed Monday.