...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO
8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with some gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The area will see both wind and rain from Hurricane Ian when the storm expected to make landfall in Florida later today finally makes its way to North Carolina later in the week.
The National Weather Service has forecast between 3 inches and 6 inches of rainfall in the Pasquotank-Camden area between Friday and Tuesday, with some northern areas of the counties seeing as much as 8 inches, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management said this morning on Facebook.
The storm, which battered Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane and was approaching Florida's southwest coast packing winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5 hurricane, isn't expected to affect the area until Thursday.
The area is currently forecast to see sustained winds from Ian of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph starting Thursday and continuing through Tuesday, the local emergency management agency said on Facebook.
"Expect windy conditions each day through Tuesday," the post read.
A gale watch will be in force for the Currituck Sound from Thursday into late Friday.
Most of the rain in the area is expected to fall on Saturday and continue into Sunday, but the rain's "onset and duration is dependent upon the movement of Hurricane Ian as it makes its way through Florida and up the East Coast," emergency management said.
A high pressure system from the northeast will also contribute to the storm's rain and wind lingering in the region, the agency said.
Heavy rains from Ian will create the potential for flash flooding "across the entire area," emergency management said.
Temperatures for the next few days will be mild. The highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with the lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management said it will release its next update on Ian on Thursday "unless there's a significant change in the forecast."