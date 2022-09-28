The area will see both wind and rain from Hurricane Ian when the storm expected to make landfall in Florida later today finally makes its way to North Carolina later in the week.

The National Weather Service has forecast between 3 inches and 6 inches of rainfall in the Pasquotank-Camden area between Friday and Tuesday, with some northern areas of the counties seeing as much as 8 inches, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management said this morning on Facebook.