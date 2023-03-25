...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Area unemployment rate back over 4% in January; workforce increased by 936
Over 400 more people in the six-county area filed for jobless benefits in January, pushing the area's unemployment rate back over 4% and raising one county's rate to nearly 5%.
A total of 2,176 persons filed for unemployment in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Currituck, Camden and Gates counties in January. That compares to 1,740 who did the month before, according to data released March 17 by the the N.C. Department of Commerce.
All six counties reported increases in the number of persons filing for unemployment, with Pasquotank (0.8%) reporting the largest rise by percentage, and Camden (0.3%) reporting the lowest. Pasquotank also reported the highest unemployment rate in the area, 4.8%, while Gates reported the lowest, 3.5%.
Meanwhile the level of workforce participation increased in all six counties, as the total number of workers in January climbed by 936 to 51,948.
The increase in unemployment mirrored a statewide trend. According to the commerce department, 99 counties saw increases in unemployment in January, a month after 96 saw decreases. Only Alleghany County, in western North Carolina, saw a drop in unemployment in January as its rate fell 1.6% to just over 4%.
Statewide, the number of persons filing jobless claims, not seasonally adjusted, increased in January by 27,047 to 190,835. The state's labor force, meanwhile, rose by 1,538 to 4,964,633, increasing the state jobless rate by half-a-percent to 3.7%.
Pasquotank continued to see both the largest number of workers filing jobless claims (803) and largest increase in claims (170). Its workforce participation, meanwhile, rose by 365 — more than a third of the area total — to 16,704, raising its jobless rate by eight-tenths of a percentage point to 4.8%.
Currituck had the second-largest number of workers filing jobless claims (564) and second-biggest increase in claims (137). Its workforce increased by 252 to 14,652, raising its unemployment rate to 3.8%, an increase of 0.7% from December.
Chowan had the third-largest number of workers filing jobless claims (237) and lowest increase in claims (25). Its workforce grew by 50 in January — after growing by 24 in December — to 5,888. Its unemployment rate rose to 4% after being 3.6% the month before.
Perquimans, which had the fourth-largest number of workers filing jobless claims (227), had the third-largest increase in claims (39). Its workforce participation increased by 103 to 4,953, raising its unemployment rate back to 4.6% after falling to 3.9% in December.
Gates, which had the fifth-largest number of workers filing for unemployment (177), saw its workforce participation rise by 80 to 5,097. Its 3.5% unemployment rate, up 0.6% from December, was 24th best in the state.
Camden continued to have the lowest number of workers filing jobless claims (168), which was 29 more than in December. Its workforce grew by 86 to 4,654. Camden’s unemployment rate rose to 3.6%, which was 37th best in the state.
Compared to a year ago, four area counties’ unemployment rates were down slightly from January 2022, while Pasquotank saw a 0.2% increase and Currituck's rate was unchanged.
According to the commerce department, the number of North Carolina counties with jobless rates of 5% or lower declined in January by five to 88. The number with rates between 5% and 10% increased from seven to 11.
Hyde County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in January (10.1%), while Greene, Buncombe and Orange counties all tied for the lowest rate (3%).
All 15 of the state’s metropolitan areas saw their unemployment rates increase in January, with Rocky Mount continuing to post the highest rate (5.4%) and Asheville and Raleigh posting the lowest rate (3.1%).
The Elizabeth City Micropolitan Area, which includes Pasquotank, Camden and Perquimans counties, saw its unemployment rate jump 0.8% in January to 4.6%. The Elizabeth City MA saw 1,198 persons unemployed in a workforce of 26,311. That’s 238 more unemployed workers but 554 more persons in the workforce than in December.