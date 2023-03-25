Over 400 more people in the six-county area filed for jobless benefits in January, pushing the area's unemployment rate back over 4% and raising one county's rate to nearly 5%.

A total of 2,176 persons filed for unemployment in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Currituck, Camden and Gates counties in January. That compares to 1,740 who did the month before, according to data released March 17 by the the N.C. Department of Commerce.