...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
Area unemployment rate climbed back over 4% in October
The number of people filing jobless claims across the five-county area rose by 330 in October, boosting the area's unemployment rate to over 4% again.
A total of 1,928 persons filed for unemployment in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Currituck and Camden in October, up from the nearly 1,600 who did so in September, according to N.C. Department of Commerce county data released earlier this month.
All five counties reported increases in the number of persons filing for jobless benefits in October, with Pasquotank seeing the largest numerical increase, 127. At least three counties — Pasquotank, Chowan and Perquimans — saw their unemployment rates jump back above 4% after falling below that figure in September.
That news was offset, however, by an increase in the five-county area's labor force. According to commerce department data, the area workforce grew by 542 in October to 46,569, with Pasquotank and Chowan accounting for more than 65% of the increase.
The rise in area unemployment mirrored a statewide trend. According to the commerce department, 99 counties saw more people file for unemployment in October than the previous month.
Warren County, whose rate fell from 7.7% to 7%, was the only county not to see an increase. That was the direct opposite from September when only Warren reported an increase and the state's other 99 counties reported decreases.
Statewide, the number of persons filing jobless claims, not seasonally adjusted, rose in October by 32,875 to 202,689, while the state's labor force, also not seasonally adjusted, fell by 2,629 to 4,947,826. The state’s October unemployment rate was 3.9%, an increase of six-tenths of a percentage point from September.
Pasquotank saw both the largest number of workers filing jobless claims (772) and largest increase in claims (127). Its workforce participation, meanwhile, rose by 187 to 16,619, raising the county’s jobless rate by six-tenths of a percentage point to 4.6%.
Currituck reported the second-largest number of workers filing jobless claims (408) and second-biggest increase in claims (93). Its workforce, meanwhile, rose by 32 to just shy of 14,599. Its unemployment rate rose to 3.4%, the state's 15th lowest.
Chowan had both the third largest number of workers filing jobless claims (251) and increase in claims (40). Its workforce grew by 169 in October to 5,767. Its unemployment rate rose seven-tenths of a percentage point to 4.4%.
Perquimans had both the fourth largest number of workers filing claims (226) and increase in claims (39). Its workforce gained 87 workers, rising to 4,966. Its unemployment rate rose an area-high eight-tenths of a percentage point to 4.6%.
Camden had the fewest workers filing unemployment claims in October (178). That’s an increase of 33 from September. The county’s workforce grew by 67 to 4,658, raising its jobless rate from 3.2% to 3.8%.
Compared to a year ago, all five counties' unemployment rates were slightly up in October, with Pasquotank and Perquimans seeing the smallest increase (.1%) and Camden the largest (.4%).
According to the commerce department, the number of North Carolina counties with jobless rates of 5% or lower fell in October by 10 to 82. The number with rates between 5% and 10% increased from eight to 18.
Edgecombe County reported the state’s highest unemployment rate (7.5%), while Orange had the lowest rate (3.1%).
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount continued to post the highest unemployment rate (6.2%), while Asheville, Raleigh and Durham-Chapel Hill each the lowest at 3.3%. The Elizabeth City metro area’s rate in October was 4.5%, an increase of seven-tenths of a percentage point from September and slightly less than Pasquotank’s 4.6% rate.