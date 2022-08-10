Unemployment jumped above 4% in the five-county area in June, and neared 5% in two counties.

While all five counties saw their jobless rates increase in June, the rates in both Pasquotank and Perquimans counties rose by more than half a percent to 4.8% and 4.9%, respectively. While higher than any rate in the two counties so far this year, both were still lower than the 6.1% they each recorded a year ago, N.C. Commerce data show.