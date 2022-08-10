Unemployment jumped above 4% in the five-county area in June, and neared 5% in two counties.
While all five counties saw their jobless rates increase in June, the rates in both Pasquotank and Perquimans counties rose by more than half a percent to 4.8% and 4.9%, respectively. While higher than any rate in the two counties so far this year, both were still lower than the 6.1% they each recorded a year ago, N.C. Commerce data show.
Across the five-county area, 242 more people filed for unemployment in the five counties than in May, raising that overall figure above 2,000.
Meanwhile the area labor force, despite seeing some gains in Currituck and Chowan counties, contracted overall by 10 workers to 46,665, giving the five-county area a 4.3% jobless rate. That was .4% higher than in May and two-tenths of a point higher than the state jobless rate of 4.1% in June.
According to N.C. Commerce Department data released last week, unemployment increased in 98 of the state's 100 counties in June, with only Dare and Hyde seeing small decreases. However, compared to a year ago, unemployment was down in all 100 counties.
Statewide, the number of persons filing jobless claims, not seasonally adjusted, rose in June by 22,766 to 209,855 while the number of those in the labor force, also not seasonally adjusted, declined by 13,268 to 4,935,844.
According to commerce department data, Pasquotank reported the largest numerical increase in workers filing jobless claims, 104. More than 800 Pasquotank workers filed for unemployment in June. The county's labor force, meanwhile, contracted by 34 workers to 16,653.
Currituck County reported the second-largest numerical increase in unemployment (57) in June as 525 workers filed jobless claims. The rise in unemployment was offset, however, by an area-high increase in labor force participation (85), giving the county a workforce of 14,613 and an area-low jobless rate of 3.6%. That was still four-tenths of a percent higher than in May, however.
Chowan and Perquimans both saw their number of jobless claims rise by 30 in June. The difference was Chowan saw its workforce increase by 22 to 5,773 while Perquimans' labor force decreased by three to 4,972. Chowan's jobless rate in June was 4.4%, third-best in the area but still half-a-percentage higher than in May.
Camden reported the area's lowest numerical increase (21) in jobless claims in June. However, it also saw the largest decline in workforce participation (80). Camden reported 179 jobless workers in a workforce of 4,654 for a rate of 3.8%.
Significantly, Camden's fall from the list of counties with the lowest unemployment rates in the state continued. After being in the top 10 during the first part of the year, Camden's ranking was 35th in June after being 32nd in May. Currituck, which was 14th in May, dipped to 15th in June.
According to the commerce department, the number of counties with jobless rates of 5% or lower decreased in May by six to 80. The number with rates between 5% and 10% increased by six to 20.
Edgecombe County reported the state’s highest unemployment rate, 8%. Orange and Buncombe counties had the lowest, 3.3%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount again continued to post the highest unemployment rate, 6.5%, while Asheville had the lowest at 3.4%. The Elizabeth City metro area’s rate in May was 4.7%, an increase of six-tenths of a percent but slightly less than Pasquotank's 4.8% rate.