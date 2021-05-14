Jim and Maria Wilson were enjoying a late lunch in downtown Elizabeth City Friday afternoon when they learned Gov. Roy Cooper had ended all of North Carolina’s business capacity restrictions and most of the state’s mask mandates because of COVID-19.
The Raleigh couple, who have been fully vaccinated for several months, said they were glad to hear the governor had taken the giant step toward returning life to the way it was before the COVID pandemic 14 months ago.
“It’s time to get back to normal,” Jim Wilson said. “Most of the people we know have been vaccinated and it seems a lot of people are doing the same.”
The couple had masks with them and said they will continue to keep them with them when they travel.
“We would be respectful if a business required a mask, but I think most places will not require them anymore,” Maria Wilson said. “It wouldn’t stop us from going somewhere that we wanted to go to.”
Cooper said he made the decision because COVID metrics continue in a positive direction and because of increasing vaccination rates. The decision was also partly motivated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines, announced Thursday, ending the requirement for vaccinated people to wear a face mask in most situations.
Under Cooper’s order, all capacity limits and social distancing requirements are immediately lifted. While the state is no longer requiring people to wear masks most places they are still required indoors for public transportation, child care, schools, prisons, and public health settings like hospitals and doctor’s offices.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is also strongly encouraging people who haven’t been vaccinated to continue to wear masks.
Battle Betts, director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, said he fully supports Cooper’s decision and hopes it spurs more people to get vaccinated.
“Even though mask mandates and social distancing requirements have been lifted, it does not mean we can let our guard down,” he said Friday. “Full vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic.”
Glover Shannon, owner of Keystone Barbershop, also said he’s taking a cautious approach despite Cooper’s announcement on Friday. Shannon said he doesn’t plan to relax the capacity or mask rules at his barbershop just yet.
“I don’t feel comfortable yet and neither do my customers,” he said.
Travis Moore, manager at RCE Theaters, is also taking a cautious approach. Even though RCE could open at 100 percent capacity right now, it will remain at 50 percent through this weekend. That’s to accommodate advanced ticket sales and seating arrangements in each of the theater’s four auditoriums, Moore said.
Starting next week and through the end of June, RCE will operate at 75 percent capacity, as many customers will need time to get comfortable returning to movie theaters and other venues that draw large groups of people, Moore said. Maintaining 75 percent seating capacity is a good balance between serving customers, while also providing them a degree of social distancing, Moore said.
Employees who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face covering, unless they choose to, Moore said. Those not fully vaccinated will be told to mask up.
Other business owners and managers reached Friday said they feel more comfortable immediately taking advantage of Cooper’s decision to lift restrictions.
The new Albemarle Movies 8 theater complex at City Center West planned to go to 100-percent capacity beginning Friday night, said General Manager Jason Wynne.
The theater was operating at 50-percent capacity and all seating will be general admission until Tuesday, when patrons will be able to choose their seats.
“Because this just happened, we will not be doing the assigned seating,” Wynne said. “It will be first-come, first-served.’’
Moviegoers will not be required to wear masks but theater employees will still their masks, he said.
The theater will be open seven days a week beginning Memorial Day weekend and Wynne said he is in the process of hiring additional staff.
Montero’s Restaurant owner Andy Montero said he was excited about the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions in the state.
“I think this is a good thing for businesses,” Montero said. “But we were caught a little off guard because we thought it would have been June 1.”
Montero said it will probably be Tuesday before the restaurant can go from what was 75 percent capacity to 100 percent since he’s closed on Sundays and Mondays.
“We have to get the restaurant reset, reorganized,” Montero said. “We have a lot of tables and chairs that have to been moved. We have to essentially redesign our floor plan. It will take a little bit of time.”
One immediate change at the restaurant will be putting condiments back on the tables.
“It will happen as soon as we can condiments back in,” Montero said.
Montero said some safety precautions implemented during the pandemic may remain, including eliminating using water pitchers to refill drinks at tables.
“We want to make sure everything we are doing will keep our customers and our employees safe,” Montero said.
While capacity restrictions were in place, Montero’s stopped serving Sunday brunch and then dinner and Montero said there are no plans to reopen on Sunday’s.
“We had already made the decision that the hours we have now would be our regular hours,” Montero said. “We all decided that we enjoyed our Sunday’s off to be with our families.’’
Montero is not sure if there will be an immediate uptick in dining patrons with the mask mandate lifted.
“Truth be told, it may create a little bit more unease,’’ Montero said. “With the state mask mandate, and we were pretty strict on enforcing it, it gave a sense of confidence to people that had some concerns. Anyone that has some any uneasiness about contracting COVID, this could give them more anxiety.”
All of the restaurant’s employees have been wearing masks and Montero said he will talk with the staff to see if that policy will remain.
“We will talk with the staff and make an educated decision on what we want to do that is best for our employees and our guests,” Montero said.