The number of workers in the five-county area filing for jobless claims in March dipped by nearly 60, lowering the area's jobless rate to 3.7%.
N.C. Department of Commerce data released last week also show the workforce in the five counties grew by nearly 400 in March to 45,784.
The data show the number of workers filing for unemployment declined in Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck and Perquimans counties. Only Chowan County, which reported five more workers filing for jobless benefits than in February, saw an increase in both its number of unemployed and jobless rate. That's a change from February when Chowan was the only county in the area to report a decrease in unemployment.
Commerce data show 1,734 workers in the five counties filed for unemployment in March. That's 58 fewer than in February.
All five counties, meanwhile, reported increases in labor participation in March, with Pasquotank reporting the largest increase, 132 workers.
Statewide, the number of unemployed workers, not seasonally adjusted, decreased in March by 3,303 to 182,334. The state’s labor force, not seasonally adjusted, increased by 55,989 — nearly 25,000 workers — to 4,9083,187. That was enough to lower the state jobless rate from 3.7% to 3.6%.
According to the commerce department data, Pasquotank reported the largest numerical decrease (31) in workers seeking jobless benefits and second-largest decrease by percentage, .3%. Six-hundred seventy-six Pasquotank workers filed for jobless benefits in March while the county's workforce increased to 16,355. That was enough to dip its jobless rate to 4.1%.
The Elizabeth City Micropolitan Statistical Area’s unemployment rate also decreased in March, falling to 4%. Forty-eight fewer workers in the city MSA filed for unemployment — lowering the total to 1,023 — than in February, while there were 273 more workers in the workforce of 25,763.
Perquimans saw the third-largest numerical decrease in workers seeking jobless benefits (12) and largest decrease by percentage (.4%). Two-hundred-ten workers filed for unemployment in March while the workforce increased to 4,856, giving the county an unemployment rate of 4.3%.
Currituck saw the second-largest numerical decrease in unemployment (15) and tied with Camden for the second-largest increase in labor force (65) participation. Four-hundred ninety-eight workers filed for jobless benefits in March while the county's labor force grew to 14,394. The county's unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%.
Camden reported five fewer workers seeking jobless benefits and 65 more workers in the labor force. One-hundred thirty-seven workers filed unemployment claims in a workforce that grew to 4,552. That gave the county an unemployment rate of 3%, the 14th lowest in the state.
Chowan saw five more workers (213) file for unemployment in March, raising its rate by .1% to 3.8%. Its labor force grew by 50 workers to 5,627.
According to the commerce department, the number of counties with jobless rates 5% or lower in March rose by four to 84. The number with rates between 5% an 10% declined by four to 16.
Hyde County again reported the state’s highest unemployment rate, 8.7%. Orange County again had the lowest, 2.4%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount again continued to post the highest unemployment rate, 6.1%, while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 2.8%.