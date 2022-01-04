Unemployment fell across the area in November for the fourth straight month, as the jobless rate in five local counties slipped below 3.9% and the rates in two — Camden and Currituck — dipped to 2.7%.
Just under 1,500 people in the five-county area filed for unemployment benefits in November, 95 fewer than in October, N.C. Commerce Department data, released Thursday, show.
Thanks to Chowan County, where the November workforce grew by 125, the five counties' combined labor force increased by 30 to 45,653, lowering the area jobless rate to 3.2%. The rate was 3.4% in October.
All five counties reported fewer workers filing jobless claims in November, with Pasquotank seeing the largest numerical decrease, 47. However, only two — Chowan and Currituck — reported higher labor forces than in October.
Statewide, the number of unemployed workers decreased in November by 15,601 to 170,606. The number of workers employed, not seasonally adjusted, increased by 12,364 to 4.89 million, lowering the state's jobless rate to 3.4%
According to the Commerce Department data, Pasquotank and Currituck again accounted for the bulk of the area’s decreased filing for jobless benefits in November, 76%. Currituck and Camden continued to post the area’s lowest jobless rates, 2.7%, ranking them sixth and eighth, respectively, for the state’s lowest.
In Pasquotank, 609 workers filed for jobless benefits in November, 47 fewer than in October. The county’s workforce, meanwhile, slipped from 16,574 to 16,510. That’s an unemployment rate of 3.7%, a decrease of .3% from October.
The Elizabeth City Micropolitan Statistical Area’s October unemployment rate also fell by .3% in November to 3.5%. Nine-hundred twenty workers in the city's MSA filed jobless claims in November, 63 fewer than the month before. The labor force in the MSA, however, fell by just over 100 to 26,023.
Currituck reported the second-largest numerical drop in jobless claims: 25. The county saw 373 file for unemployment in November; 398 did so in October. Currituck’s labor force grew by six workers to 13,329.
For the second straight month, Chowan's rising labor force offset declines in workforce participation in Pasquotank, Perquimans and Camden counties. Chowan's workforce grew by 125 workers in November to 5,701, after rising by 85 workers in October. Its number of workers filing for unemployment claims fell by seven to 198, lowering its jobless rate to 3.5%, a .2% decrease.
Perquimans’ jobless rate fell another .1% in November to 3.8%. The county's number of workers filing for jobless claims fell by six to 187. It's workforce, however, decreased by 20 to 4,903.
Camden reported 10 fewer jobless claims (124) than in October. Its workforce decreased by 17 to 4,610.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment rates, not seasonally adjusted, fell in 97 counties in November after falling in 83 in October. In addition, 92 counties — including all five in the area — reported rates of 5% or lower.
And for the ninth straight month, no county had a jobless rate of 10% or more. Scotland County continued to have the state’s highest unemployment rate, 7%. Orange County had the lowest rate: 2.4%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount again continued to post the highest unemployment rate, 5.2%, while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 2.7%.