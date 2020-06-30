Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths in Pasquotank County, raising the county's total number of deaths from the highly contagious respiratory disease to 17.
ARHS said in a press release Tuesday that both Pasquotank residents died from complications from the disease.
One person was over the age of 65; the other was between the ages of 50 and 64, ARHS said.
The regional public health department said neither death was connected to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the county.
Fourteen of the county's COVID-19 deaths have been reported at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, an Elizabeth City-based nursing home. Tuesday's deaths bring the number not connected to the nursing home to three.