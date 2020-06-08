The COVID-19-related deaths of three more area residents — one at a nursing home and two others at an assisted living facility — were reported on Monday, as North Carolina’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 1,000.
A 13th death from COVID-19 was reported at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation in Pasquotank County while Ahoskie House in Hertford County reported its second and third deaths from the virus, Albemarle Regional Health Services said in a press release.
All three persons were over the age of 65 and died of complications associated with the virus, ARHS said. An agency spokeswoman confirmed that all three were residents of the facilities.
The death at ECHR increases the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Pasquotank to 14. The deaths at Ahoskie House increase the number of virus-related deaths in Hertford to five.
Across the eight counties served by ARHS, 26 COVID-19 related deaths have now been reported. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that the number of COVID-19 deaths had reached 1,006.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases grew to 36,484, an increase of 938 from Sunday. The number of COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ eight-county region stood at 467 on Monday. Fewer than a fourth of those cases — 24 percent — were considered active.
Hertford, which includes the COVID-19 outbreak at Ahoskie House, had 135 cases of the virus on Monday. Sixty-two of those cases — 41 involving residents and 21 involving staff members — were at the assisted living facility. Another outbreak reported at Rivers Correctional Institution in Winton involving 22 staff members and 20 inmates, has been stabilized, ARHS said. Seventy-four of Hertford’s COVID-19 cases remained active as of Monday.
Bertie, where more cases were reported at a state prison facility last week, now has 134 cases. ARHS said Friday that 10 inmates and eight staff members at Bertie Correctional Institution have tested positive for the coronavirus. A smaller outbreak at a Bertie nursing home has been resolved, ARHS said. Only 14 of Bertie’s COVID-19 cases were considered active on Monday. Four Bertie residents have also died from the virus.
Pasquotank’s case count now stands at 114, only 15 of which are still active. Sixty-two percent of those cases — 71 — have been reported at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. According to DHHS, 50 residents and 21 staff members at the nursing home have tested positive for the virus.
Fewer than 10 active COVID-19 cases were reported across ARHS’ other five counties on Monday.
Statewide, DHHS reported Monday that 23,653 COVID-19 patients are now considered to have recovered from the disease. DHHS considers 14 days to be the recovery period for those who test positive for the virus but are not admitted to a hospital. The recovery period is 28 days for those COVID-19 patients admitted to a hospital, according to DHHS.