The regional health department has confirmed that the third person to die from COVID-19 in Pasquotank County was a resident of the same long-term health care facility where 33 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed by laboratory testing.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said in a press release Thursday that the person who died was over 65 and succumbed to complications associated with the virus.
As it has with the region’s previous seven deaths from COVID-19, ARHS said it would not release further information about the person.
ARHS Director Battle Betts offered his condolences to their family.
“As we continue to navigate this unprecedented public health emergency, it is especially difficult to come to grips with the impact on our most vulnerable,” he said. “On behalf of ARHS, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the individual’s family and friends. Everyone impacted by this pandemic remains in our thoughts and prayers.”
ARHS also said it continues to work with Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, a nursing home off U.S. Highway 17 where 33 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed by a laboratory.
An ARHS spokeswoman confirmed later that the person's whose death was reported Thursday was a resident of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.
ARHS first reported an outbreak at the facility on Saturday, May 2, when there were just two cases of the virus — one staff member and one resident. ARHS said at the time that one of the two had recovered from the virus.
Following the discovery of the two cases, ARHS said its staff and Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation staff conducted a “mass screening” of all staff and residents at the facility, collecting more than 275 samples for COVID-19 testing.
“So far, 33 lab-confirmed positive cases have been identified through the mass screening event and additional lab results are still pending,” ARHS said.
The positive COVID-19 cases at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation are expected to nearly double the number of coronavirus cases in Pasquotank County. As of Thursday morning, 39 lab-confirmed cases of the virus had been reported in the county, only one of which was still active.
The health department said its staff are investigating potential sources for the COVID-19 exposure at the nursing home, while also providing guidance and resources to its staff to control the outbreak.
“When COVID-19 occurs in a congregate setting where residents are considered high risk, we are especially concerned,” Betts said in the release. “We will continue to work very closely with the facility over the coming days and weeks to protect other residents and staff and to provide expert guidance on infection control.”
Betts said ARHS is in the “beginning stages” of investigating the outbreak at the nursing home and hoped to release more information on Friday.
ARHS said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have encouraged long-term care facilities to take a number of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Those measures include canceling communal activities, including group meals; restricting visitors from entering the facility; taking the temperature of employees and “essential personnel” when they enter the facility; requiring specific personal protective equipment in the facility; requiring close monitoring of residents for COVID-19 health indicators like body temperature and respiratory assessments; and preventing the introduction of respiratory illnesses into their facilities.
ARHS said it also provided the nursing home with guidance on staff who are symptomatic for the virus and the “cohorting” of residents.
“The goal of cohorting is to minimize interaction of infectious individuals from non-infected individuals as much as possible,” ARHS said.