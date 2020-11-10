Albemarle Regional Health Services reported a 37th COVID-19 death in Hertford County on Monday, the 124th person to die from the respiratory disease in ARHS' eight-county region.
ARHS said the person who died was over 65 and died of complications from COVID-19. The death was not related to any ongoing facility outbreaks of COVID, ARHS said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in ARHS' eight counties, meanwhile, rose to 3,980, of which 188 were active. Hertford had the highest number of active cases, 37. Perquimans County had the second-largest number, 33. Pasquotank County and Currituck County both reported 27 active cases.
ARHS also reported 3,668 people who've now contracted COVID-19 in the region have recovered from it. That's a recovery rate of 92%.
As of Monday, 261,719 people in North Carolina who've contracted COVID-19 had recovered from it, a rate of 88%, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported. The state added another 2,582 COVID-19 cases on Monday, DHHS reported.