Albemarle Regional Health Services will begin accepting appointments starting Monday for persons in the eight-county region with compromised immune systems to receive an additional dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommended this week that persons who are "moderately to severely immunocompromised" receive a third dose of one of the two vaccines.
The third doses are not booster shots, ARHS cautioned. Although booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been approved by both the Food and Drug Administration and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, they will not be available until Sept. 20, ARHS said.
Persons who are not immunocompromised won't be in line for a booster dose until 8 months after they've received their second dose of vaccine, ARHS said.
The additional doses ARHS will be administering now are for persons whose immune systems are weaker, making them "especially vulnerable to (contracting) COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness," ARHS said Friday.
Examples include persons who've received an organ transplant, a stem cell transplant within the past two years, or who've been receiving active cancer treatments for tumors or cancers of the blood.
Others who are eligible include those with an advanced or untreated HIV infection or who've been taking medicine to suppress their immune system, ARHS said.
According to ARHS, those persons may not be able to build the same level of immunity to COVID with two doses of vaccine as persons with an uncompromised immune system. The third dose is intended to improve their immune system's response to the first two doses of vaccine.
Federal health officials are recommending persons in line for the third dose of vaccine get one within 28 days of receiving their second dose. However, they are not recommending immunocompromised people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get the additional dose right now.
"There is not enough data on the safety and effectiveness of an additional vaccine dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for it to be authorized," ARHS said. The recommendation may change as more data comes available.
ARHS urged people to talk to their doctor or health care provider before scheduling an appointment for the third shot.
“The recommendation of a third dose for those who are immunocompromised will offer additional protection to high-risk individuals as we continue to see a surge of the Delta variant in the region,” ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. said in a press release. "Talk to your healthcare provider and if it is determined you qualify for this additional dose, schedule your appointment."
ARHS also explained the difference between a third dose of vaccine and a booster shot of vaccine.
"The additional dose is for those who are severely immunocompromised and is administered when the immune response following a primary vaccine series is likely to be insufficient," the agency said. "A booster is administered when the initial sufficient immune response to a primary vaccine series is likely to have waned over time."
ARHS said it is currently working on plans for the "next phase" of its vaccination campaign and will make announcements in the coming weeks.
The agency is also continuing to accept vaccine appointments at each of its eight health departments for first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Currently, only persons 12 and older are eligible to get the vaccine.