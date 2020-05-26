A fourth Bertie County resident has died from COVID-19, becoming the 16th person in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county region to die from the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious coronavirus.
ARHS announced the person's death on Tuesday, describing the individual as over 65.
“It is with deep regret that we make this announcement and we extend our sincere condolences to the individual’s family and friends,” ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said in a press release Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed cases in the eight-county region increased to 358 on Tuesday, as Bertie and Hertford reported new cases. Bertie now has 115 lab-confirmed cases, nearly a third of all reported in the region. Hertford now has reported 72 cases. Other counties' case counts from Monday remained unchanged.
Among area counties, Pasquotank has 96 cases, only 29 of which remain active. Camden has had three cases, only one still active. Perquimans has had 23 cases, only eight of which are still active. Chowan has had 15 cases, only three of which are active. None of Currituck's 11 cases are still active.
The region's number of active cases remained about 30 percent of all those reported. Roughly two-thirds of those with a lab-confirmed case of the virus have recovered from it.
Statewide, the number of people believed to have recovered from COVID-19 was 14,954, DHHS reported Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 24,140 on Tuesday, an increase of only 176 from Monday. The number of deaths rose to 766.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday was 621, a decrease of six from Monday. The number of completed COVID-19 tests, meanwhile rose to 352,331, an increase of more than 3,500 from Monday.
ARHS continued to urge area residents to practice health safety and social distancing measures to protect both themselves and and others from contracting the virus.