More than 8,000 residents in the eight-county region — more than a fourth of whom live in Pasquotank County — have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Albemarle Regional Health Services said Friday.
Meanwhile, ARHS said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region is now approaching 8,000 and that 10 more residents have died from the respiratory illness.
Most of those receiving a dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine did so at a free mass vaccination clinic held in each of the eight counties this week. According to ARHS, Pasquotank County’s Health Department has administered the most doses of the vaccine thus far: 2,285. Currituck County’s Health Department has administered the second-largest number of doses: 1,500.
Elsewhere, Perquimans County Health Department has administered 1,050 doses; Hertford County’s health agency has administered 900 doses; Chowan’s has administered 700; Bertie’s has administered 550; Camden’s has administered 540; and Gates’ has administered 500.
ARHS Director Battle Betts said the agency was pleased with the public response and praised local residents for their patience. Many reported waiting in long lines at drive-through clinics on Wednesday or Thursday to receive a dose of the vaccine.
“First and foremost, I want to thank our community for the overwhelming response to the mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics that were held over the last two days across the region, and most importantly your patience,” Betts said in a press release. “Moving to the vaccine response phase is a bright light in this pandemic.”
Health officials have said getting the vaccine will prevent persons from contracting COVID-19.
Betts also thanked local agencies like emergency management, emergency medical services, city and county governments, College of The Albemarle, and area hospitals for their help administering more than 8,000 doses of the vaccine.
“Mass clinics of this size require teamwork at the highest level and I am so proud of the level of commitment from our ARHS family and our community partners,” he said.
Betts reminded those who’ve gotten the vaccine that for it to be effective, they will need to return for a second shot of the same vaccine. That means if they got the Pfizer vaccine, they’ll need a second dose of that vaccine. If they were vaccinated with a Moderna shot, they’ll need a second Moderna shot.
He said those who’ve received the first dose of vaccine should expect to get their second dose within 3-4 weeks. He urged those who’ve been vaccinated to hang onto the vaccination card they received when they got their first shot.
“This card not only notes the vaccine you received, but also (states) when you should anticipate your second dose,” Betts noted. “While there is some leeway on the scheduling of that second dose, we will be scheduling clinics based on the 21- and 28- day mark.”
ARHS plans to provide vaccine clinics for persons who’ve already gotten a first dose and will publicize when and where they’ll be held, Betts said. He added that the federal government has allocated vaccine specifically for second doses.
Betts urged residents, both those who’ve gotten their first dose of vaccine and those who haven’t, to remain patient. While ARHS’ goal is to increase the number of vaccinations each week, being able to do so will depend on federal and state allocations of both first and second doses of the vaccine, he said.
While ARHS expects to continue receiving weekly vaccine allotments, it won’t be notified how much it will be receiving until the beginning of each week, Betts said. Vaccination clinics will continue to be offered but availability will be based on ARHS’ weekly allocation of vaccine, he said.
“It is important to remember a tested, safe and effective vaccine will be available to all who want it, but supplies are limited at this time,” he said.
Betts said state health officials continue to recommend first vaccinating health care workers who care for COVID patients, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID, and those at high risk of exposure to the virus. For that reason, ARHS will continue to focus vaccination efforts on health care workers, first responders and persons 75 and older, and then “expanding to frontline essential workers as vaccine supplies allow.”
No one who wanted a vaccine and was willing to wait in line for it, however, appeared to be turned away at this week’s drive-through clinics.
ARHS also reported Friday that seven more Pasquotank residents have died from COVID-19, six at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. All seven persons were 65 or older, ARHS said.
Nineteen residents of ECHR have now died of complications from COVID-19 in what is a third outbreak of the virus at the nursing home. Their deaths, plus that of the non-ECHR resident, increase the COVID death toll in Pasquotank County to 59.
ARHS also reported that two more Hertford County residents have died of complications from COVID, neither as part of an ongoing outbreak of the virus. Both were over 65, ARHS said. Their deaths increase Hertford’s death toll from the virus to 52.
The health agency also reported a 24th virus-related death in Chowan County. That person, too, was over 65, ARHS said.
A total of 198 people have died of complications from COVID-19 in ARHS’ eight counties. ARHS also reported Friday that total COVID cases have now climbed to 7,946. Of that number, 1,963 were considered active. ARHS also said 5,785 people have recovered after contracting the virus.