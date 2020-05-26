Two more Albemarle area residents, including another resident of an Elizabeth City nursing home, have died of complications from COVID-19, the region’s health department reported Tuesday.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said both people were older than 65, and that one was connected to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, but provided no other details.
“It is with deep regret that we make this announcement and we extend our sincere condolences to the individuals’ family and friends,” ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said in a press release.
An ARHS spokeswoman confirmed later that the COVID-19 victim was a resident of the nursing home. The person is the eighth Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation resident — and ninth Pasquotank County resident overall — to die of complications from the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious coronavirus.
The other person whose death was reported Tuesday was the fourth from Bertie County, ARHS said.
A total of 17 people in ARHS’ eight-county region have now died from COVID-19. Besides the Pasquotank and Bertie deaths, two have been reported in Perquimans County and one each in Gates and Hertford counties.
Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed cases in the eight-county region increased to 358 on Tuesday, as Bertie and Hertford reported new cases. Bertie now has 115 lab-confirmed cases, nearly a third of all reported in the region. Hertford now has reported 72 cases. Other counties’ case counts from Monday remained unchanged.
Among area counties, Pasquotank has reported 96 cases, only 29 of which remain active. Sixty-one of those cases — 42 involving residents, 19 involving staff members — have been reported at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. ARHS said it continues to work with the nursing home to address the outbreak of COVID-19.
ARHS said the agency’s staff also continue to work with Ahoskie House, an assisted living facility in Hertford County, to manage a recent COVID-19 outbreak there. Seven residents and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. In response, the assisted living facility is conducting a mass screening of all residents and staff, ARHS said.
Camden County, meanwhile, has reported three cases, only one of which is still active. Perquimans has reported 23 cases, only eight of which are still active. Chowan has reported 15 cases, only three of which are active. None of Currituck’s 11 cases are still active.
The region’s number of active cases on Tuesday remained about 30 percent of all those reported. Roughly two-thirds of those with a lab-confirmed case of the virus have recovered from it.
Statewide, the number of people believed to have recovered from COVID-19 was 14,954, DHHS reported Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 24,140 on Tuesday, an increase of only 176 from Monday. The number of deaths rose to 766.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday was 621, a decrease of six from Monday. The number of completed COVID-19 tests, meanwhile rose to 352,331, an increase of more than 3,500 from Monday.
ARHS continued to urge area residents to practice health safety and social distancing measures to protect both themselves and and others from contracting the virus.