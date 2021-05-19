Albemarle Regional Health Services is accepting appointments for youth ages 12 to 17 to receive the anti-COVID Pfizer vaccine starting Monday.
The regional health agency said Wednesday it has 250 doses of the vaccine, which both the Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved for children as young as 12.
ARHS is urging parents who want their child to receive a first dose of the vaccine to contact their local health department and set up an appointment. The agency will begin administering doses of Pfizer to children ages 12-17 on Monday.
To make appointment in Pasquotank County, call 252-338-4400. In Perquimans County, call 252-426-2100. In Camden County, the number is 252-338-4460. It's 252-482-6003 in Chowan County; 252-232-2271 in Currituck County; 252-794-5322 in Bertie County; 252-357-1380 in Gates County; and 252-862-4054 in Hertford County.