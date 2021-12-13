New COVID cases, active cases and infections at nursing homes and assisted living centers all fell across the region last week as another 938 residents got their booster shot, raising that total over 10,000.
Albemarle Regional Health Services did report four more COVID-related deaths across the region last week, raising the total to 363 since the pandemic began.
Two Pasquotank County residents between the ages of 50 and 64 died of complications from COVID, ARHS reported Friday. One Chowan County resident and one Camden County resident, both over 65, also died from COVID complications, the agency said.
ARHS plans to host five mass drive-thru clinics offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine this week after hosting three last week. This week's clinics are at the Gates County Health Department today, the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park on Tuesday, the Camden County Library on Wednesday; the Perquimans Recreation Center on Thursday; and the American Legion in Edenton on Friday. All clinics are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To get a booster, residents of ARHS’ eight-county region should have completed their first two shots of either Moderna or Pfizer at least six months ago or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. Booster-seekers are urged to bring their vaccine card with them.
Data ARHS released Friday shows 241 new COVID-19 cases reported in the region last week, down from 312 new cases the week before.
Active COVID cases declined to 234, a decrease of 17 from the previous week. Pasquotank had the highest number of new cases (59) and second-highest number of active cases (51). Currituck had the second-highest number of new cases (52) and highest number of active cases (53).
Perquimans had the third-highest number of new cases (29) and fourth-highest total of active cases (23). Bertie County was fourth in new cases (25) and third in active cases (24). All area counties except Gates County (15), Hertford County (11) and Bertie (2) reported decreases in active cases last week.
New COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region declined last week. According to the Centers of Disease Control’s COVID data tracker, 8 new hospitalizations for COVID were reported at area hospitals over a seven-day period ending Saturday. Eleven new hospital admissions were reported over a similar timeframe the previous week. The majority of hospitalizations were at Albemarle Medical Center, where 9 patients — 11% of all in-patient beds — were being treated on Monday.
ARHS data also show that COVID cases at congregate housing facilities in the region had fallen to 50 as of Friday. Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation continued to have the largest share of the cases — 44 — while also reporting five deaths. Outbreaks at Chowan River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center have been resolved, ARHS said.
The region’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — rose to 8.16% for the week ending Dec. 4. That’s an increase of nearly half a percent from the previous week.
ARHS also released data on Friday showing that more than 1,000 residents of four counties have now received either a booster or third dose of vaccine and more than 2,300 have gotten a booster/third dose in Pasquotank. Perquimans continues to have the second-largest number of residents getting a booster/third shot: 1,623. Currituck, Gates and Hertford also now have more than 1,000 residents who've received a booster/third shot.