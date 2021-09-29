Albemarle Regional Health Services anticipates between 2,000 and 3,000 people showing up for the two Pfizer booster clinics it's hosting in Pasquotank and Currituck counties next week.
ARHS, which announced the clinics on Tuesday, is basing the figure on the number of doses of Pfizer it administered in January, after the COVID-19 vaccine became the first to win emergency use authorization from federal health officials.
Two other vaccines — Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — have also received emergency use approval and been administered in ARHS' eight-county health district since earlier this year. However, only Pfizer has been approved for use as a booster, and only it will be administered at the two ARHS mass clinics on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 7.
ARHS officials said Tuesday the boosters will only be administered to residents in one of the following three groups who received the final shot of the two-shot Pfizer regimen at least six months ago:
• those ages 65 and older, and those living in long-term care facilities;
• those ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions; and
• those ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of their job or workplace.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the last category includes healthcare workers, first responders (police and firefighters), nursing home and assisted living staff, teachers and school support staff, day-care workers, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, correctional staff, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.
ARHS' mass Pfizer clinic on Oct. 6 will be held at Elizabeth City Aviation Airpark at 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. Its second mass Pfizer clinic, set for Oct. 7, will be at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road in Currituck County. Both clinics are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to ARHS data, Pasquotank and Currituck residents account for 42.7% of the total first doses and 41.8% of second doses of vaccine administered by the regional health department in the eight-county health district. They were chosen to host next week's clinics, however, because they were the only two counties in the district where the Pfizer was initially administered in early January, ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said.
"By holding these clinics in the same location we hope to hit the majority of those who are eligible for the booster dose," she said.
Although the clinics are being held in Pasquotank and Currituck, Underhill said they are open to any resident of the eight-county health district who received the Pfizer vaccine. The district also includes Camden, Currituck, Bertie, Chowan, Hertford and Gates. Next week's clinics are not open to Virginia residents.
Asked if residents will need to bring their vaccine card with them, Underhill recommended that they bring them to the clinic.
"We will have access to the vaccine management system, but depending on the WiFi service in the rural counties, the internet may not work well," she said. "Vaccine will not be administered without confirming the completion of the Pfizer series, with appropriate dates between doses."
ARHS also expects to have enough vaccine for those who show up at the clinics.
"Currently, COVID vaccine is available in sufficient quantities for all providers who have signed up to be a vaccine provider and weekly shipments are available, along with local transfers," Underhill said.