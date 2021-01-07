Tiffany Ferrell says now that residents are beginning to get vaccinated against COVID-19 maybe people can begin getting their lives back on track.
“That’s what I hope anyway,” she said.
Ferrell, who is a dental assistant in Elizabeth City, was one of hundreds of people across the region who received a vaccination Wednesday against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The free drive-up clinics, hosted by Albemarle Regional Health Services, were held in all eight counties served by the regional health department. ARHS plans to host a second day of vaccination clinics in the counties today.
The clinic Ferrell attended began at 9 a.m. and was held in the rear of College of The Albemarle’s campus. Ferrell’s belief she would need to arrive early turned out to be prescient: When she did arrive, she found herself in a line of traffic on North Road Street backed up as far as Todd’s Northside — and that was just before 8 a.m., she said.
Traffic into COA was closed to the right lane and flowed on to campus at the entrance between the campus and the Albemarle Family YMCA. Ferrell said she was pleased she waited, even if for a couple of hours, to be vaccinated.
“It’s over with,” she said, with a sense of relief, adding she had no side effects. “I don’t feel bad. No reactions.”
Another woman who waited a good while to receive her vaccination was Phyllis Looney, also of Elizabeth City. Her best friend had COVID-19 and recommended Looney get vaccinated.
“She said, ‘I definitely better get it,’” Looney said.
Ferrell admits she was “a little nervous” about getting the vaccine. Since the pandemic began in March, she has been tested only once for COVID-19 and tested negative, she said. As a dental hygienist she thought it was a good idea to receive the vaccine.
“I don’t want to be the cause for somebody else to get something,” Ferrell said.
Another reason she wanted to be vaccinated is because she and her sister have been planning a trip to Ireland. She has heard travelers may be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated, basically a “vaccine visa,” before traveling overseas. If so, she wanted to be prepared. Her sister also is planning to get vaccinated soon, Ferrell said.
She was speaking while resting for about 15 minutes after receiving her vaccination. Health officials advised residents to rest in their cars in an adjacent parking lot in case they experienced any ill effects from the vaccination. Emergency medical personnel were available in the parking lot to assist, if needed.
Ferrell recommends others get vaccinated, unless they have health conditions, like certain allergies, and other health issues that could put them at risk if they receive the vaccine.
“I think if you’re a good candidate for it you should,” she said.
Ferrell said she is aware of other health professionals considering not receiving the vaccination, at least in the early phase of the vaccines’ rollout. She understands others’ apprehension.
“I do understand their concerns,” she said, before repeating, “I was nervous.”
And even though she has received her first dose of the vaccine — she must get a second dose in three weeks — Ferrell said she still plans wear a face covering and remain vigilant against the virus.
“I will, definitely,” she said.
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for ARHS, said the agency was pleased with the number of area residents who showed up to get a vaccination.
“We are very pleased with the turnout of vaccines across the district,” Underhill said. “We are thankful to our community members for showing up and for the support our partnering agencies have provided.”
ARHS, which is administering the Prizer and Moderna brands of the vaccine, held vaccination clinics in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans.
In Camden, Lorri Barrett arrived at the county’s health department around 7:45 a.m. and found around 20 cars in line ahead of her.
Two hours later, Barrett was on her way to Elizabeth City, where she works at Aspen Dental. When Barrett left the health department, she said cars where lined up “all the way down” U.S. Highway 158.
Prior to getting her shot, Barrett was given a five-page document with information about the vaccine.
“It was like getting a flu shot,” she said.
Barrett described the process as orderly and smooth and praised county health workers and Camden sheriff’s deputies for their assistance.
“There was one little glitch,” Barrett said. “A guy right in front me, his car stalled and the deputies had to jump-start his car.”
While her job requires her to come in contact with hundreds of people a week, Barrett was surprised, but thankful, to be able to get vaccinated so early in the vaccine rollout.
“I thought it would be for more frontline hospital workers at this point,” she said. “Our dentist is pregnant, and we have been extremely, extremely, COVID conscience. Our dental assistants have had to be out numerous times because of possible COVID exposure.”
In Currituck, Colleen Umphlett said she had no intention of getting a COVID-19 vaccine when she arrived at ARHS’ vaccination site at Maple Park Tuesday. But the Grandy resident ended up getting vaccinated after being told by a local health official that vaccinations were being given to anyone.
Umphlett drove to Maple with her 98-year-old mother, Katherine, and her mother’s 75-year-old caregiver so the pair could get vaccinated. When they arrived at 7:45 a.m., Umphlett was under the impression that only frontline health care workers and people older than 75 would be vaccinated.
“We sat for a couple of hours without turning a wheel,” Umphlett said, while referring to an earlier phone call she had made to the Currituck County Health Department.
“They said, ‘No, it is open to anybody and everybody.’ I thought, ‘That’s not right, but OK,’” she said. “They said they were not going to turn down anybody.”
Umphlett decided to take advantage of the opportunity, given she was already at the clinic.
“I might as well, I mean they are giving it to anybody, and I have waited this long,” she said. “I don’t think it is fair that I get a shot, but I am a caregiver to my mother. I’ve also seen some of my neighbors up here that are pretty young.”
After waiting three hours, all three women had received their vaccinations.
“I talked to our line shot giver, he had done over 200 shots,” Umphlett said. “He didn’t know about the other line but imagined it was the same if not more. The shot was painless.”
An AHRS announcement Monday said this week’s clinics are for residents eligible under Phase 1a, Phase 1b or Group 1 of state guidelines for receiving a vaccine.
Phase 1a includes at-risk health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents. Phase 1b includes adults 75 years or older with certain medical conditions and first response medical and emergency personnel. Group 1 is composed of anyone 75 years or older, regardless if they have a medical condition that would put them at greater risk if they contracted the virus.
At the COA clinic Wednesday, it appeared a good number of residents receiving a vaccination fit those criteria. Regardless, no one was turned away, unless they were under 16 or younger or answered in the affirmative when asked if they had received a vaccination or were currently experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms.
Underhill, the ARHS spokeswoman, said the agency is following state guidelines in its vaccine distribution by targeting front-line health care workers and persons 75 and older for priority. However, she said people who are not in those two categories can still get a vaccination.
“We really just want to get people vaccinated,” Underhill said.
Lynn Hodges, a registered nurse with ARHS, said the clinic at COA had enough vaccine on hand Wednesday to administer 975 shots. Hodges said around noon that based on the number of shots already given, they were on track to administer all doses.
According to Underhill, ARHS and its “hospital partners” have received approximately 8,000 COVID-19 doses to date.
“We continue to anticipate weekly allocations from the state, but those numbers are not known in advance as they are dependent on allocations at the federal level,” she said. “We hope to fully expend all of our (current) allocations in order to be eligible to receive more vaccine in the weeks ahead.”
In Edenton, the line for COVID vaccinations started early at the Chowan County Health Department, too.
On Facebook, several Chowan residents said they waited between three and a half to four hours, around mid-morning, before getting their shots. Some residents reported the early morning traffic was backed up beyond the U.S. Highway 17 offramp to N.C. Highway 32.
Edenton resident Rae Burroughs Knox went to the clinic with her mother to get their shots, which didn’t hurt, she said.
“Got there at 9 a.m., just leaving at 1:45 p.m., including the 15-minute wait afterward to make sure no side effects,” she said.
Knox also commented on how the health department organized the clinic, which was conducted with traffic filing through in two lanes.
“Just takes paperwork to be filled out, which takes time,” she said. “Blessings to the workers in this cold weather outside. Thankful to live in small community. No appointment needed and they are not turning away anyone.”
Edenton resident Larry Ekberg went to the Chowan Health Department with his father, who is 97.
“We arrived around 7:45 a.m. and were leaving by 10:33 a.m., which includes the wait time following the shot,” he said. “It was an excellent process; didn’t hurt and no side effects. Well done Chowan Health Department.”
Thursday’s clinics are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at all eight locations. For clinic locations visit the ARHS website at https://www.arhs-nc.org/.
Staff writer Paul Nielsen and Chowan Herald editor Nicole Bowman-Layton contributed to this report.