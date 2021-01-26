There may be skepticism about COVID vaccines some places in America, but the Albemarle isn’t one of them.
A second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at College of The Albemarle on Monday administered its entire allotment of 975 doses by 2 p.m. — two hours before the clinic was scheduled to end.
By mid-morning a dedicated traffic lane for the vaccination clinic on North Road Street was backed up all the way to the Knobbs Creek Bridge.
Despite the large turnout, patients receiving a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine said the process was remarkably smooth.
“It’s so efficient,” said Richard Woytych.
He explained that he lives in Chesapeake, Virginia, but received both doses of the vaccine at clinics at COA because he was so pleased with the wait time and the overall process.
“That’s how efficient these people are,” Woytych said.
The Associated Press reported earlier this month that because of the lack of strict residency requirements, residents of neighboring states can get the coronavirus vaccine in North Carolina provided they’re a member of the groups currently targeted for the shots — health care workers and those 65 and older.
“A provider cannot refuse to vaccinate someone that presents for vaccination if they fall into the open prioritization phase and do not have a vaccine contradiction, so a resident of another state could be vaccinated here if they fall into the appropriate open prioritization phase,” the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement to The Associated Press.
Mandy Cohen, the state’s top public health official, also said that North Carolina residents do not need to get vaccinated in their county of residence.
Woytych said before receiving his second dose of the vaccine he had been anxious about being in crowded spaces.
“I have less anxiety (now),” Woytych said.
“I’m wearing a mask everywhere I go,” he said. “I’m in sales so I travel — just not in airplanes.”
Lou Sauer of Elizabeth City, who like Woytych described himself as in the over-65 age group that has been prioritized for vaccination, said he thinks the administration of Monday’s clinic reflected lessons learned from a previous first-dose mass clinic held on the campus.
“Today is a lot better than it was the first time,” he said.
Sauer said he is glad he has now received both doses.
“It’s a relief,” Sauer said. “It takes some of the pressure off.”
COA nursing students helped administer the vaccine at Monday’s clinic.
Robin Harris, dean of health sciences and wellness programs at COA, said eight fourth-semester nursing students assisted with vaccinations. Also assisting were students from other health sciences programs at the college such as medical assisting and emergency medical service.
Harris said helping amid the pandemic is great experience for students, adding that the pandemic has been a learning experience for everyone in health care, including seasoned professionals.
“This is a tremendous undertaking and the health department needs all the help that it can get,” Harris said. “It definitely is a teamwork, collaborative kind of event. COA is proud to be a part of that.”
Savannah Pearsall, one of the students helping administer COVID vaccinations, said the event had gone smoothly.
“Everybody was so appreciative,” she said.
“You really feel like you’re making a difference when you’re out here,” added student Brittany Vance.
Student Eva Wilson said it was great preparation for working in health care.
“I feel so ready to go into the workforce after helping out carry out COVID vaccination clinics,” Wilson said.
“It’s good to give back to the community, too,” Vance said.
Vance said the response from patients was overwhelming.
“Some people cried tears of joy,” Vance said.
Local law enforcement worked alongside COA security at the clinic, and Pasquotank-Camden EMS monitored patients in the holding area after they received their vaccinations.
Harris said COA students are helping not only with clinics on the campus but also at other clinics throughout the area.
ARHS staff at Monday’s clinic said another 975 doses have been allotted for a second, second-dose clinic at COA slated for today. A second dose clinic is also scheduled to be held at Community Park in Maple, in Currituck County, today. First dose clinics are scheduled across ARHS’ eight counties on Wednesday and Thursday.