...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From this evening through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden and Western
Currituck Counties. In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth County,
and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Area public health officials are tracking the progress of a state bill that would provide local health departments more money to slow the spread of communicable diseases.
House Bill 108 designates $25 million in recurring funds in each of the next two fiscal years to local health departments to use combating communicable diseases like hepatitis A, B & C, influenza, measles, and salmonella.
Ashley Stoop, health director for Albemarle Regional Health Services, discussed HB108 with the ARHS Board of Public Health during its Feb. 28 quarterly meeting. Stoop said HB108 is significant because it provides local health departments more money to prevent the more than 80 reportable communicable diseases in North Carolina.
Stoop told board members ARHS typically has received only about $37,000 a year in state funds for communicable disease control.
Investigating potential cases of communicable diseases that must be reported to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services puts a considerable strain on ARHS staff, according to Stoop.
“Our public health nurses have to investigate every single one, the majority of which do not turn out to be reportable,” she said. “But it is the workload that we have.”
Stoop is hopeful that HB108 passes the General Assembly because the additional revenue will allow ARHS to hire more public health workers.
“This would be tremendous,” she said. “This legislation is asking for $25 million in recurring funds for local health departments.”
According to the bill, $25 million would be appropriated from the state General Fund in fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Each year, $12.5 million would be distributed equally among local health departments based on the number of counties they serve. ARHS serves eight counties: Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans.
The remaining $12.5 million would be disbursed to local health departments based on the population size of each county they serve.
Stoop said HB108 would be a “huge, huge win” for local health departments and she encouraged board members to express their support to lawmakers. Stoop said the bill reflects a “perfect example” of the issues ARHS faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a perfect example of how it would help us establish that infrastructure and staffing” to address situations “such as larger scale outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics,” she said.
According to the bill, the nation is facing a record number of outbreaks of avian influenza, or bird flu, among wild bird populations and poultry. Bird flu poses a threat to public health.
Funding provided in HB108 would help the state to better prepare for emerging and re-emerging public health threats, and give local health agencies additional funding to retain and hire nurses and other public health officials, the bill states.
House Bill 108 was referred to the state Committee on Appropriations on Feb. 21. If passed by the General Assembly, the bill will become effective July 1.