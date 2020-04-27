Camden County, the last county in the region without a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, now has one, the regional health department is reporting.
An Albemarle Regional Health Services Health press release states ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. received notice of the lab-confirmed case but doesn't state when. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website wasn't reporting a case of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The person is in isolation and ARHS is following DHHS guidelines on contract tracing to determine with whom the person may have had close contact. Health officials define close contact as either direct contact or being within 6 feet of the infected person for at least 10 minutes without wearing recommended protective equipment. Caregivers and household members of the case-patient are considered close contacts, ARHS said.
Statewide, the COVID-19 pandemic crossed two thresholds on Monday: the number of cases rose above 9,000, an increase of 312 from Sunday, while the death toll from the highly contagious respiratory disease rose to 306, an increase of 7 from Sunday. Four of those deaths have been in ARHS' service territory, including a second death reported in Bertie on Friday.
The number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 473, an increase of 17 from Sunday. Meanwhile, the number of completed COVID-19 tests rose by 4,655 to nearly 100,000.