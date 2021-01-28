Albemarle Regional Health Services has canceled five first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Friday, citing weather forecasts calling for extremely cold temperatures.
The regional health department had planned to host clinics to administer first doses of the Moderna vaccine in Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties on Friday.
But the agency said in a press release Thursday the clinics will be rescheduled because of "anticipated wind chills" on Friday.
"This was a difficult decision to make but the health and safety of our staff, partners, volunteers, and community members is extremely important to us," the agency said in a press release. "Wind chill values tomorrow will be extremely cold."
Because all of the clinics are drive-up, ARHS staff and its partners have to administer the vaccinations outdoors. While motorists remain in their vehicle, they have to roll down their window to receive the vaccine.
The National Weather Service said the low temperature forecast for Thursday night is 23. Winds will be from the northwest at 11-15 mph, gusting as high as 23 mph. Friday's forecast is sunny, with a high near 39. Winds will be from the northwest at 14-16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday's clinics had already been postponed a day because of the expected snowfall late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.
ARHS plans to announce the dates and sites for first- and second-dose COVID-19 clinics for next week in its weekly news release on Friday. The public can also find updated vaccine clinic schedules on the ARHS Facebook page, the agency's website at http://www.arhs-nc.org/, or by calling 1-833-640-SHOT (7468).
ARHS plans to update each information source on Friday with the following week's clinics schedule.