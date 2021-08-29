With the number of COVID-19 cases again on the rise, the region’s chief public health official says it could be weeks before the surge crests.
“We’re touching levels we haven’t seen since February,” Battle Betts, director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, said at Tuesday’s meeting of the ARHS Board of Public Health.
Betts said according to state health experts, the recent weekly increase in COVID-19 cases may not plateau until mid to late October. He is hopeful that if more people get vaccinated, especially following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to grant full approval to the Pfizer vaccine last week, the region may narrow the timeframe to when the number of cases peaks.
“If we can get more people vaccinated, we could get ahead of it,” he said.
In its latest report from last Friday, ARHS reported that throughout its eight-county service region more than 77,000 residents ages 12 and older (56.49%) have received at least one dose of vaccine. Another 76,000 people of the same age group (55.72%) are fully vaccinated.
Betts is hopeful that the region will see a 10% to 15% increase in vaccination rates, considering the FDA’s recent approval. That approval may also spark some businesses and agencies to require their staff to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said.
“I think you may see more vaccination mandates,” Betts said.
Sentara Healthcare in fact announced on Wednesday it will require its 28,300 employees, including the 1,000-some in the Elizabeth City area, to become fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
The new Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is more transmissible than the original variant, Betts said. It also packs a greater risk of infection for younger people, including children. According to Betts, hospitals statewide are seeing an increase in the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases. He said while he has heard concerns that Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is at near capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, he does not believe that’s the case.
“I don’t think they are at this point,” he said, before issuing a word of caution: “Those days could come soon.”
Asked earlier this week if Sentara Albemarle was nearing capacity, the hospital’s parent organization, Sentara Healthcare, said only that all of its facilities across Virginia and North Carolina are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients, a majority of whom are not vaccinated.
“We are prepared to adjust and expand our capabilities as needed to continue caring for all of the communities we serve,” the statement reads. “Aggregate data presents a more accurate picture for the region and helps drive public health decision-making, more than what an individual hospital capacity is on a given day.”
The statement went on to say that Sentara Healthcare “provides all relevant data to the Virginia and North Carolina health departments.”
In other business at Tuesday’s ARHS Board of Health meeting, the director of the Inter-County Public Transportation Authority gave a presentation about the agency’s services. The ICPTA is part of ARHS and provides transportation services to residents across a 1,000-square-mile area that encompasses Camden, Currituck, Chowan, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties, according to Director Herb Mullen.
Mullen said the agency conducted a successful program by providing residents transportation to and from vaccination sites. His propane-powered fleet of small buses also stood as mobile vaccination clinics and places for nursing staff to complete paperwork or to use as a spot to take a break.
“I feel like it helped out,” he said, of ICPTA’s contribution. “It really worked out well.”
In the last two years, the transit authority suffered a loss in ridership because of COVID-19. According to Mullen, the number of rides his drivers provided in 2019 was approximately 104,000. That number dropped to roughly 75,000 in 2020 and as of this year sits at around 46,000.