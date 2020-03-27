The first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Perquimans County was reported Friday by Albemarle Regional Health Services.
ARHS reported that Health Director R. Battle Betts Jr. had received notification of the case in Perquimans.
The health agency did not identify the person, saying only they are in isolation.
ARHS is following N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines on contact tracing of all individuals who may have had close contact with the person.
Close contact is defined as being in direct contact with, or being within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 10 minutes, while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment.
Caregivers and household members of COVID-19 patients are considered close contacts.
The Perquimans resident is the eighth person in the region to test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Three Bertie County residents, two from Hertford County, and one each from Pasquotank and Dare counties have tested positive for the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 760 positive COVID-19 cases statewide as of Friday morning, 125 more than Thursday's tally. More than 200 of the cases are in Mecklenburg County and over 100 in Wake County. More than 75 people are hospitalized statewide, according to the department.
Meanwhile, the death of a Johnston County resident on Thursday brings the number of deaths reported by DHHS to three. The patient, in their mid-60s, had underlying medical conditions, Johnston County said in a news release. Cabarrus and Harnett county residents also have died. A fourth person from Virginia who died of COVID-19 complications in North Carolina is not in the state's official count.