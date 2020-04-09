EDENTON — A second lab-confirmed case of COVID 19 has been reported in Chowan County.
Albemarle Regional Health Services announced that Health Director R. Battle Betts Jr. was notified of the case Thursday.
The individual is in isolation outside of Chowan County and has not been in the county since early March, ARHS said.
ARHS is following North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines on contact tracing of all individuals who may have had close contact with the person.
Close contacts are defined as direct contact with, or being within six feet for at least 10 minutes, of someone with COVID-19 while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment. Caregivers and household members of someone testing positive for COVID-19 are considered close contacts.
As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, ARHS was reporting lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID 19 across the region that include 11 in Bertie, 10 in Pasquotank, four in Hertford, four in Gates, three in Currituck, two in Perquimans, and one in Chowan. The second case in Chowan brings the total number of cases in the region to 36.
Statewide, DHHS was reporting 3,651 cases of COVID-19 in 91 counties.
ARHS continues to ask community citizens to be vigilant in practicing preventive and safety measures that will help prevent the spread of the virus.