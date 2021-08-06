Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. * From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Showers and thunderstorms are expected across northeast North Carolina on Saturday, especially from late morning through the evening. On average, 1 to 1.5 inches of rain are expected across the watch area. However, localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches will likely result in a few instances of flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&