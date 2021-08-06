New COVID-19 cases in the region increased by nearly 200 this week — more than double last week’s new case total — as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus continues to surge across the country.
As of Friday, Albemarle Regional Health Services was reporting 218 active cases of COVID in its eight-county public health district, a figure also nearly double last week’s total of 119.
Nearly all of those infected with COVID-19 since May 1 — 95 percent — have not been vaccinated, the region’s health director reported Friday.
“We are continuing to see significant spread of the Delta variant in unvaccinated individuals across the region,” ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. said. “The Delta variant is significantly more contagious than the original virus.”
Betts said while the original virus spread from one person to an average of three people, the Delta variant is spreading “from one person to an average of six people.”
Betts said not only are unvaccinated residents at greater risk of catching and spreading COVID-19, they “also pose a risk to children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated” and those residents whose immune systems are compromised.
That’s significant because all area school districts plan to resume classes within the next several weeks.
Betts said ARHS continues to partner with local schools and community groups to offer vaccines to children at back-to-school events. However, as of Friday, only 975 kids ages 12-17 have been vaccinated in the eight-county region. Because 10,780 kids that age live in the region, only about 9 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“Vaccinations will be an important mitigation strategy as we start school, just like masking and distancing,” Betts said.
Betts didn’t address masking in schools in his press release, but it’s not clear how much of a COVID mitigation tool it will be in area schools. Very few school districts in the ARHS’ eight counties are requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors at school as their school boards have agreed to make mask-wearing optional.
According to ARHS data, all eight counties reported increases in their active COVID cases from last week, with Pasquotank and Currituck reporting the biggest jumps. Pasquotank reported 53 active cases, 30 more than last week. Currituck reported 64 active case, 24 more than last week.
ARHS also reported a more than 3 percent increase in the region’s COVID test positivity rate. The positivity rate is the percentage of COVID tests that come back positive. As of July 31, the latest weekly totals available, the region’s positivity rate had climbed to 7.47 percent.
Vaccinations across the region, meanwhile, continued to be a mixed bag. The number of first doses of vaccine administered rose by 488 — more than double the 189 first doses administered last week. However, only 418 second doses were administered this week. That’s 300 fewer than last week.
The percentage of residents in the eight counties age 12 and older who’ve now gotten a first vaccine dose inched up over 55.5%, while only 54.7% of residents in that age group are now fully vaccinated.
Given the rising case numbers and the infectious nature of the Delta variant, ARHS said state health officials have updated their guidance for fully vaccinated people.
According to that guidance, fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 should get tested 3-5 days after exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result. Fully vaccinated people should also wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of “substantial” or “high” transmission of COVID.
According to the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID Data Tracker, six of ARHS’ eight counties are now areas of high transmission of the virus that causes COVID; two others — Camden and Bertie — are areas of substantial transmission.