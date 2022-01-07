After reporting Tuesday that new COVID-19 cases rose by more than 1,000 in one week, the region’s health department released data Friday showing new infections in the eight-county health district surged by another 1,053 in just three days.
Albemarle Regional Health Services released data Friday showing confirmed COVID cases rose from 22,532 on Tuesday to 23,585 on Friday — a more than 4.6% increase. Active COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, nearly doubled during the three-day period, rising from 454 to 860.
More significantly, the positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests that come back positive — rose by nearly 17.5% in two weeks’ time to 28.73%. That’s the highest positivity rate in the region since the pandemic began 22 months ago and is just under the 31.2% positivity rate reported statewide on Friday.
ARHS also reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 since Tuesday. Three residents were from Currituck County, three others were from Hertford County and one was from Perquimans County. That raises the region’s death toll from COVID to 374.
Four of the persons who died were over 65; three others were between the ages of 50 and 64. One of the Hertford deaths was reported at Accordius at Creekside, a nursing home in Ahoskie.
Cases AT nursing homes, assisted living centers and jails also rose dramatically over the three-day period. After reporting 114 cases at 10 facilities on Tuesday, ARHS reported 189 cases at 13 facilities on Friday. Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center had the largest current COVID outbreak: 63 staff and resident cases. Accordius at Creekside was second with 45 staff and resident cases.
The number of COVID-19 patients at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth has also doubled since Monday. According to SAMC, 17 COVID patients — 20% of inpatient beds — were being treated on Friday. That compares to Monday, when only eight COVID patients — 10% of in-patient beds — were at the hospital.
By far the largest percentage of those testing positive for COVID-19 in the region now are between the ages of 25 and 49. ARHS data show that age group accounted for more than 44% of the positive COVID tests reported the week ending Jan. 1. Persons in that age group have also accounted for 44.09% of infections since the current COVID wave began Dec. 3.
A spokeswoman for ARHS said the higher positivity rate for the 25-49 age group correlates to its lower vaccination rate. ARHS data show that fewer than 17% of the region’s residents ages 25-49 are fully vaccinated.
That contrasts with persons ages 50-64, whose positivity rate on Friday was 18.6% and vaccination rate was 36.7%, and residents ages 65 and older, whose positivity rate was only 9.8% and vaccination rate was 77.29%.
ARHS data show 76% of the new cases reported since Tuesday were in four counties in the health district: Bertie (214), Hertford (211), Pasquotank (193) and Chowan (191). Those four counties also had the largest increases in active cases. Hertford’s active cases nearly doubled to 174; Bertie’s also nearly doubled to 155; Pasquotank’s nearly doubled to 181; and Chowan’s rose by 55 to 148.
Even counties reporting fewer active cases on Tuesday saw dramatic increases. Perquimans County’s active cases more than doubled to 64, Gates County’s doubled to 32 and Camden’s tripled to 36.