Area health officials acknowledged Monday that after an "initial rush" to get vaccinated, residents' interest in getting a COVID-19 vaccine has waned.
But that doesn't mean, Albemarle Regional Health Services spokeswoman Amy Underhill said, that the eight-county region couldn't see another surge in vaccinations, particularly now that most COVID-19 restrictions have been eased.
"There is the potential to see a another surge with the mask mandate and social distancing restrictions being lifted," Underhill said Monday. "People will see that as a benefit to getting their vaccine."
Underhill also noted some people might seek to get vaccinated because they "feel more at risk now that those safety net restrictions are no longer in place."
One thing is for certain: Fewer people are showing up to get vaccinated now than in recent weeks.
Only 567 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in ARHS' eight-county region last week, while only 751 residents became fully vaccinated, ARHS data show.
Both are significant reductions in the number of vaccinations administered from the week before.
The first-dose figure is about half the number of first doses administered the week before, while the full vaccination figure — a combination of second doses of the Moderna vaccine and single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — is only about a fifth the number administered the week before.
It was not clear how many of the 751 residents who became fully vaccinated last week received a second dose of Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the J&J vaccine. The J&J vaccine only requires a single dose to be fully vaccinated.
Underhill said ARHS doesn't plan to release a "breakdown by manufacturer" given "additional new vaccines coming onboard in the months ahead."
Because of the slowdown in vaccinations, the percentage of the region's residents 18 and older who've received at least one dose of vaccine grew from 67,276, or 53.56%, to only 67,843, or 54.01%. The number of those fully vaccinated inched up from 61,863, or 49.25%, to 62,614, or 49.84%.
Other COVID-19 trends continue to head in a positive direction. The number of new cases grew only by 98, which is 14 fewer new cases than the week before, and 28 fewer than the week before that. Also, the number of active COVID cases fell from 97 to 83, with four counties reporting active cases only in the single digits.
The region’s positive test rate — the rate of COVID tests that come back positive — also fell by 1.32% to 4.95% for the week ending May 8. The rate fell the week before as well.
The positive test rate fell at the same time more people received a COVID test: 1,676 for the week ending May 8 versus 1,659 for the week ending May 1.
For the first time in weeks, ARHS reported a new facility outbreak of COVID-19 in the region. Three people — two residents and one staff member — contracted COVID-19 at Chowan River Rehabilitation and Nursing. However, the agency did not report any COVID-19-related deaths in the region after reporting four the week before.
ARHS also announced it plans to work with local school districts on a vaccination campaign for students 12 and older when schools reopen in August. The announcement followed the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement that the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for children 12 and older. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for persons younger than 18.
Unlike last week, ARHS isn't hosting any mass clinics offering the J&J vaccine this week. The vaccine will be offered, as the Moderna vaccine currently is, by appointment only at ARHS' eight regional health departments.
"ARHS decided to incorporate the J&J vaccine into our normal workflows through appointments with assistance from the National Guard teams," Underhill explained.