For the first time in weeks, both the number of new COVID-19 cases and active virus cases rose sharply in the eight-county public health district.
Data released by Albemarle Regional Health Services on Friday shows the number of new cases in the region rose by 50 last week. That's nearly triple the number of new cases (19) reported the week before.
The number of active COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, nearly doubled from the week before. According to ARHS, 56 active COVID cases were reported in the region as of Thursday. That compares to only 31 active cases the week before. Of those 56 cases, the overwhelming majority were reported in two counties: Chowan (23) and Pasquotank (15).
In addition, the region's positive test rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — rose again for the second straight week, climbing to 3.7% — an increase of .75% for the week ending July 10. The number of COVID tests administered, meanwhile, remained unchanged at 909.
ARHS also reported a COVID-19 related death in Pasquotank County last week. According to the health agency, the person was over 65 and their death was not connected to any ongoing facility outbreak of COVID. Two-hundred eighty people have now died of complications from COVID across the eight counties, 87 of them in Pasquotank.
ARHS said the COVID outbreak at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation — the third since the pandemic began — has grown by one case to 19. Sixteen residents and three staff members at the skilled nursing home have tested positive for the virus, ARHS said.
The chairman of East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine's pathology department said recently that a fifth of weekly positive tests for COVID in eastern North Carolina showed the presence of the Delta variant, a strain of the coronavirus that's considered much more infectious. Dr. John Fallon also said those who contract the Delta variant "get much sicker and are more likely to end up hospitalized.”
Asked if ARHS was seeing similar data in the eight-county region, agency Director Battle Betts didn't answer the question directly. However, he did say the Delta variant "appears to be more infectious" than "earlier variations of this virus."
"It is extremely important to remember that the Delta variant is just that, a variant in a long line of coronaviruses like MERS, SARS, H1N1, etc.," Betts said, referring to Middle East respiratory syndrome, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and a novel influenza reported in the 2009-10 flu season.
"That is why the vaccine is so important," he continued. "The platform the vaccine is built upon has been around for a decade. The vaccine protects against the current strains of the virus and hopefully will remain effective until the virus mutates to the point that another vaccine would need to be developed."
Betts said that while "nothing is 100% preventable," the "best line of defense" against COVID-19 and the flu is to get vaccinated against the virus.
After accelerating a few weeks ago, the pace of vaccinations in ARHS' eight counties continued to show signs of slowing last week.
As of Thursday, only 407 first doses of vaccine and 775 second doses — or single doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — were administered in the region. Both figures were slightly higher than the previous week when just over 380 first doses and 739 second doses were administered but well under the 900-plus first doses and 1,200 second doses reported the week prior.
The additional vaccinations did increase the number of first doses administered in the region to 73,929, the equivalent of 54.18% of all residents 12 and older. The number of second doses administered rose to 73,066, roughly 53.55% of the 12 and older population.
ARHS continues to administer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at its eight county health departments.