A former environmental health specialist for Albemarle Regional Health Services has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging he was wrongly terminated for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
David Swinney, who worked for ARHS for almost 20 years, was terminated on Nov. 12 for not adhering to the agency’s vaccine mandate. Swinney, of Elizabeth City, twice asked for a religious exemption from the mandate but both requests were ultimately denied by ARHS Health Director Battle Betts, according to emails Swinney shared with The Daily Advance.
Swinney said Betts told him at meetings during his termination process that his requests for a religious exemption were not valid. Swinney had three meetings with Betts and other officials prior to being terminated and a fourth “exit meeting” after being fired.
“(Betts) basically told me my religious beliefs didn’t matter a hill of beans,” Swinney said. “That was a direct comment. There were at least three or four other people in the room when he told me that. I was very offended and intimidated at that point.”
Betts informed ARHS employees of the vaccine mandate in a memo on Aug. 26, giving employees a Nov. 1 deadline to be fully vaccinated.
In announcing the mandate, Betts said ARHS was joining “our partners in health” — Vidant Health and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center — in requiring the COVID-19 vaccine and that all ARHS employees, contract workers, students and volunteers should be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021.
“This policy is being put in place to safeguard the health of all employees and their families, our clients, patients, customers and the community at large from an infectious disease that has proven to be reduced by vaccinations,” Betts wrote in the memo.
Betts also wrote that any ARHS employees not fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 would be subject to disciplinary action “up to and including dismissal.”
Swinney said he spoke with “friends and trusted family members” who worked for different agencies and companies who were also facing vaccine mandates before he filed his first request to be exempted from the mandate on Oct. 29. In an email to Betts and other ARHS officials, Swinney said taking the vaccine was “contrary to my religious beliefs.”
Swinney based his request on state statute 130-A-157 of the Public Health Care Law of North Carolina. Swinney said because of his Christian lifestyle that he prays about events and issues that he has concerns about in life.
“Initially, when I began to pray about COVID and the vaccine, I felt God tell me, ‘Put my faith in God not the vaccine,’” Swinney said. “I have prayed and fasted over this issue for many months now and continue to get the same guidance and direction from the Lord. For me to take the COVID-19 vaccine would be contrary to my religious beliefs.”
According to the time on the email, Betts responded by email about 15 minutes after receiving Swinney’s request. The ARHS director denied Swinney’s religious exemption request, saying ARHS could not “accommodate” the request because Swinney’s position has “high face-to-face contact with the public.”
Asked why he filed his religious exemption request just one work day before the deadline Betts had set, Swinney said it was because he was hoping the mandate would be rescinded before Nov. 1.
“Based on things I was seeing at other agencies and different hospitals in the area, they had reversed policy,” Swinney said.
Swinney was issued a written warning by Betts on Nov. 1 for “unacceptable personal conduct due to willful violation of work rules” for not getting the vaccine. He was told to provide proof of receiving the first shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine by Nov. 4.
The warning also stated that Swinney had to be tested for COVID on a weekly basis and that while unvaccinated he was not permitted to go into facilities, homes, places of business or conduct on-site inspections to perform duties for ARHS.
As an environmental health specialist, Swinney was primarily responsible for wastewater septic systems and the maintenance of systems that require certified operators and yearly inspections.
Swinney said after seeking legal advice, he filed a second and more detailed religious exemption on Nov. 4. Swinney said his attorney determined that Betts’ rejection of his first request was probably an “arbitrary decision.”
“The attorney I talked with said there was no way (Betts) could consult with anyone in 12 to 15 minutes,” Swinney said. “The attorney said if they (ARHS) continue down this path and they fire me, we had a strong case.”
Swinney was given a second warning on Nov. 5 and was told he had until Nov. 9 to get a first dose of the vaccine or the J&J single-dose shot.
In a meeting with Betts and other ARHS officials on Nov. 9, Swinney said he was verbally offered temporary accommodations if he remained unvaccinated, which he rejected. The accommodations included having his office moved from Camden County to Currituck County, only being allowed to perform on-site wastewater inspections and other activities, and having to wear a properly fitted N-95 respirator mask.
Also on Nov. 9, Betts sent a letter to Swinney saying he was considering terminating the health inspector because he had not met ARHS’ vaccine mandate.
Swinney attended what he called a pre-termination meeting on Nov. 10. Afterward, he was placed on paid administrative leave. He said he was told that a decision about his employment would be mailed out on Nov. 12.
In a letter dated Nov. 12, Betts said he was terminating Swinney for “willful violation of the ARHS employee immunization policy and your refusal to accept the offered, reasonable accommodations.”
“As a public health agency, I have a responsibility to use all available resources, including an FDA approved vaccine, to protect the community members and clients we serve, ARHS staff, interns and volunteers from the COVID-19 virus,” Betts wrote. “It would be negligent of me to allow ARHS employees to come into contact with others while performing assigned duties without taking every measure possible to reduce the spread of a highly contagious, deadly virus.”
Swinney said he didn’t receive Betts’ letter in the mail until 6 p.m. on Nov. 16. Prior to receiving the letter, Swinney said he was called by an ARHS secretary the morning of Nov. 16 and told to attend an exit meeting at 1 p.m. that day.
“I said, ‘I haven’t seen any paperwork yet,’” Swinney said.
Swinney said he emailed Betts and other ARHS officials, saying he had not received a letter or any correspondence since the Nov. 10 meeting, where he said he asked to also receive an email of Betts’ decision. He attended the exit meeting and was given a copy of the Nov. 12 dismissal letter.
“My termination letter was received when I went to the (Nov. 16) meeting,” Swinney said. “I had to ask for the termination letter when I showed up at my exit meeting. I got the certified mail after I got home.’’
Swinney said he knows of at least four other ARHS employees who have been terminated for not getting the COVID vaccine.
Betts said in an email Wednesday that he couldn’t provide specific information about any ARHS personnel or disciplinary matter. However, he did provide the following statement:
“ARHS recognizes and respects the rights of our staff to the free exercise of their religion, and we have followed the requirements of applicable federal and state law in accommodating religious practices and beliefs,” he said. “Employers and other institutions across the country have been required during this pandemic to find ways to protect the safety and welfare of their staff and the general public without violating the beliefs and rights of others.
“The challenging nature of those efforts is reflected by the news on a daily basis as some people have made political issues out of vaccines and other safety precautions,” Betts continued. “At ARHS, our decisions are always based on what is best for public health and public safety. We rely on and follow processes that are guided by various sources including the State, the School of Government, and legal counsel to ensure that our actions are consistent with the law and best practices.”
Swinney filed his complaint with the EEOC after being fired. He said the complaint has to be heard before proceeding with legal action against ARHS. He expects his EEOC complaint will be heard in early February.
“At this point, I plan to pursue all avenues to gain recourse from being discriminated against and wrongfully terminated for my religious beliefs,” Swinney said Wednesday. “I will seek restitution.”
Swinney said he is currently conducting private septic inspections needed during the home-selling process while he waits on the EEOC.
“Basically, I’m waiting on the legal process to see what my recourse is and my legal action is,” Swinney said. “As I have noted several times, I feel I was discriminated against because of and my religious beliefs.’’