As the number of completed COVID-19 tests statewide approaches 500,000, Albemarle Regional Health Services said it's expanding testing availability for the coronavirus across its eight-county region.
ARHS said in a press release Friday COVID-19 is available at local health departments across the region for those meeting specified criteria.
The regional health agency said testing will be by appointment only. The agency encouraged residents wanting a test to contact their primary care physician first before contacting their county's health department.
Residents without a primary care doctor should call their health department or ARHS at 252-338-9335.
The regional health department made the announcement as COVID-19 testing continued to ramp up in the state.
On Saturday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 497,350 tests for the highly contagious coronavirus have now been completed, an increase of 15,203 from Friday.
DHHS also reported the state now has more than 34,600 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,370 from Friday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state, meanwhile, creeped toward 1,000, as 992 were reported as of Saturday.
Across ARHS' eight counties, the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew to 471 on Saturday, as the three counties with the most cases — Hertford, Bertie and Pasquotank — all reported new cases.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday or Saturday in the eight-county region. As of Saturday, a total of 23 deaths — 13 in Pasquotank County — have been reported in the region.
Hertford County, where a COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at an assisted living facility, now has 134 cases of the virus. Sixty-two of those cases — 41 involving residents and 21 involving staff members — are at the Ahoskie House in Ahoskie. Another outbreak reported at Rivers Correctional Institution in Winton involving 22 staff members and 20 inmates, has been stabilized, ARHS said.
Seventy-four of Hertford's COVID-19 cases remained active as of Friday. Three of the county's residents, including an Ahoskie House resident, have died from the virus.
Bertie, where more cases were reported at a state prison facility this week, now has 133 cases. ARHS said Friday that 10 inmates and eight staff members at Bertie Correctional Institution have tested positive for the coronavirus. A smaller outbreak at a Bertie nursing home has been resolved, ARHS said.
Only 15 of Bertie's COVID-19 cases were considered active on Friday. Four Bertie residents have died.
Pasquotank's case count grew to 119 on Saturday. Nearly 60 percent of those cases — 71 — have been reported at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, an Elizabeth City nursing home. ARHS said it's continuing to assist the nursing home with the outbreak, which has infected 50 residents and 21 staff members and been cited as the cause of death for 12 residents. As of Friday, only 19 of Pasquotank's cases remained active.
Only about 15 active COVID-19 cases were reported across ARHS' other five counties on Friday. Nine of Gates County's 23 cases remained active; four of Perquimans' 26 cases were still active; only one of Currituck's 15 cases was; one of Chowan's 17 cases was; and none of Camden's three cases were.
For more information about scheduling a COVID-19 test, call the health department in your county at:
• 252-338-4400 in Pasquotank County
• 252-426-2100 in Perquimans County
• 252-338-4460 in Camden County
• 252-482-6003 in Chowan County
• 252-232-2217 in Currituck County
• 252-794-5322 in Bertie County
• 252-357-1380 in Gates County
• 252-862-4054 in Hertford County.