Albemarle Regional Health Services expects to administer the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today.
ARHS is expecting 4,000 doses in its first allotment and front-line health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine in the agency’s eight-county region.
Spokesperson Amy Underhill said ARHS is starting to receive the vaccine and the supplies needed to administer the vaccine. The Federal Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization, or EUA, for the Moderna vaccine over the weekend.
“Since the EUA and Vaccine Information Sheets were just developed and approved this weekend, standing orders from the state to be able to administer the vaccine are forth coming,” Underhill said in an email. “In addition, eligible patients much also answer questions in the COVID Vaccine Management System to be approved to receive the vaccine.”
The University of North Carolina also announced Monday that Elizabeth City State University is one of 15 research institutions within the UNC System that will soon be receiving 61 new freezers capable of safely storing COVID-19 vaccines at temperatures as low as -80 Celsius (-112 Fahrenheit).
ECSU is slated to receive five freezers — two larger capacity units and three smaller units. The five freezers have the capacity to store 117,600 vials of vaccine.
The freezers will support state and local public health agencies, hospitals and pharmacies with sub-zero storage and subsequent distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that started arriving in North Carolina last week.
Vaccines stored at UNC institutions will be distributed according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan at the direction of state and local public health officials.