Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county health district surpassed an ominous milestone this week: 10,000 confirmed COVID cases.
ARHS’ case call center in fact listed 10,280 cases as of Wednesday at noon. However, the number of active cases and percentage of positive tests in the eight counties are down, as is the number of new daily cases.
ARHS Director Battle Betts noted the positive trends in the agency’s weekly update on Friday, saying ARHS was “very encouraged by our weekly numbers and the decrease in active cases.”
Active cases on Wednesday were 609. That’s nearly half as many active cases as a week ago, when the number totaled 1,209.
Asked about ARHS’ eight-county region reaching the 10,000-case threshold this week, Betts acknowledged it was an “ominous milestone.” But he also noted the number of those getting doses of the vaccine to counter COVID-19 continues to grow.
“While 10,000 cases is an ominous milestone, we are comforted in knowing that nearly that same amount will have completed the entire vaccine series and three times that amount will have received their first dose by the end of the week,” he said.
ARHS reported Friday it had administered 24,835 first doses and 2,928 doses of vaccine in four weeks. That’s roughly one fifth of the adult population in the eight counties who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Betts acknowledged there are still a number of residents who need to be vaccinated in the region. However, ARHS is “very pleased to see a decline in our weekly numbers” and the overwhelming positive response to the agency’s vaccination clinics, three more of which are planned for Thursday.
“We do have a ways to go but this shows us our actions do make a difference and with the vaccine campaign, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
ARHS also offered some words of advice to those planning to host Super Bowl parties this weekend when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida. According to the agency:
• Remind guests to stay home if they are sick;
• Encourage social distancing, and host gatherings outdoors, when possible;
• Wear cloth face coverings;
• Clean your hands often;
• Limit the number of people handling food;
• Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces or shared items; and
• Remember that under the Gov. Roy Cooper’s current executive order, individuals are required to be home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless they’re covered by an exception.
The nation’s top infectious disease expert, meanwhile, said he’d rather people not hold Super Bowl parties.
According to The Associated Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”
He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.
Big events like Sunday’s game are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.
“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”