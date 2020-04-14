More than 50 percent of those diagnosed with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district health department’s eight-county region have now recovered from the disease.
That’s according to new data released by Albemarle Regional Health Services on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the region rose to 53 on Tuesday, with Perquimans reporting four new lab-confirmed cases, Bertie three additional cases and Chowan reporting an additional case.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases passed 5,000 on Tuesday, with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reporting 5,024 lab-confirmed cases in the state.
The state also passed another milestone on Tuesday: there have now been more than 100 deaths from the coronavirus in North Carolina. The death toll stands at 108, which includes one each in Bertie, Hertford and Dare counties, and two residents of Washington County, where 18 cases have been reported.
Asked if the eight-county region ARHS serves has neared its “peak” for COVID-19, ARHS spokeswoman said based on state and national trends, the region is “still in an active phase of the pandemic.”
“While we don’t know exactly when the peak (for the disease) may occur, we do believe efforts of social distancing, hand hygiene, and sanitation are crucial steps to flatten that curve,” said Amy Underhill, ARHS’ Healthy Communities coordinator and public health education supervisor.
Among the eight counties in ARHS’ service territory, Pasquotank and Bertie have reported the largest number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 15 each.
Of Pasquotank’s 15 cases, eight patients have recovered and seven have cases still considered active for the disease. ARHS considers those persons who have recovered from COVID-19 as those whom have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of medicines to reduce fever, have been symptom-free for at least seven days, and whose other symptoms have improved.
Of Bertie’s 15 cases, 10 have recovered, four are considered active and one patient has died.
In Perquimans where eight cases have been reported, two patients have recovered and six now have active cases of the disease.
In Chowan, one person has recovered and three cases are considered active.
Currituck County, which has three reported cases, one patient has recovered and two cases are active.
In Hertford County, two patients have recovered, one case is active and one patient has died.
In Gates County, all four patients with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered.
In Dare County, which has its own health department, 15 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of that 15, 11 have either recovered or are “asymptomatically” cleared. That means seven days have passed since their positive test for the virus and they still haven’t shown any symptoms of COVID-19. Three others are asymptomatic for the disease, meaning they haven’t shown any symptoms of the disease. There also has been one COVID-19-related death in the county.
DHHS also was reporting Tuesday that 418 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized across the state and a total of 65,039 tests for the disease have been performed.
Asked about testing in its eight-county district, Underhill said it’s “impossible to accurately quantify” how many tests have been performed.
She also noted that given asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 and the number of “clinical diagnoses” of cases without a test, the number of tests performed is not a good indicator of community impact of the disease.