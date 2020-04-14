More than 60 percent of those with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district health department's eight-county region have recovered from the disease.
That's according to new data released by Albemarle Regional Health Services on Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the region rose to 53 on Tuesday, with Perquimans reporting four new lab-confirmed cases, Bertie 3 additional cases and Chowan reporting an additional case.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases passed 5,000 on Tuesday, with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reporting 5,024 lab-confirmed cases in the state.
The state also passed another milestone on Tuesday: there are now more than 100 deaths from the coronavirus in North Carolina. The death toll stands at 108, which includes one each in Bertie, Hertford and Dare counties, and two residents of Washington County.
Among the eight counties in ARHS' service territory, Pasquotank and Bertie have reported the largest number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. In Pasquotank, 15 cases have been reported. Of that number, eight patients have recovered and seven have cases still considered active.
ARHS' latest information for Bertie was for Monday, so it doesn't include the additional three cases reported Tuesday. According to Monday's data, which only included 12 cases, 10 COVID-19 patients have recovered, one case is considered active and one patient died.
Similarly, ARHS' data for Perquimans doesn't include the four new cases reported Tuesday. Of the four cases being reported Monday, two were patients who have recovered and two were patients considered still active for the disease.
ARHS' data for Chowan also didn't include its fourth case reported Tuesday. Of the three cases reported Monday, two were active and one had recovered.
The numbers in Currituck County were identical: two active cases and one patient who has recovered.
In Hertford County, two COVID-19 patients have recovered, one has a case of the disease that's still active and one patient died.
In Gates County, all four patients with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered.
In Dare County, which has its own health department, 15 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of that 15, 11 have either recovered or are "asymptomatically" cleared. That means they've seven days their positive test for the virus and not shown any symptoms of COVID-19. Three others are asymptomatic, meaning they haven't shown any symptoms of the disease. There has also been one COVID-19-related death in the county.
DHHS also was reporting Tuesday that 418 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized across the state and a total of 65,039 tests for the disease have been performed.